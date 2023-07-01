Empowering Black Women: Understanding and Confronting Endometriosis

An estimated 1 in 10 women endometriosisis an inflammatory disease in which the endometrium, the tissue that normally lines the uterus, grows elsewhere in the body.

Despite how common endometriosis is, women can suffer from it for five to 10 years before being diagnosed, one researcher said. February 2023 study Journal of Clinical Medicinebecause there may be no symptoms, or symptoms Mimic other conditions.

Symptoms of endometriosis include:

Severe pain during menstruation or sexual intercourse

abdomen bloating

nausea

Malaise

depression

anxiety

infertility or infertility

Diagnosing endometriosis is even more difficult for black women.a The study was published in January 2022. American Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology Black women were found to be 50 percent less likely to be diagnosed with endometriosis than white women.

The difference, they say, is partly the result of a widely held misconception in the medical community that blacks have less endometriosis. Paula Ratortieux – Albino, MarylandAssistant Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Chovanian Avedisian College of Medicine, Boston University, and Physician, Boston Medical Center.

“Unfortunately, the root cause of this problem is flawed research [as described in an article in Reproduction and Fertility in April 2022] The study included few black participants and did not consider how stigma in medical care can hinder or slow transmission. Diagnosis of endometriosis It’s more common in black women,” says Dr. Ratruchuu-Albino.

It is now known that anyone can fall into this state.

The most common risk factors for endometriosis are:

have a family member with endometriosis

never been pregnant

retrograde menstruation. Secretions are normally excreted from the body once a month. vagina Instead, it flows back into the fallopian tubes, according to. yale medicine.

Diagnosing endometriosis is also difficult because there is no blood test that can detect it, and physical and imaging tests can miss signs.

At present, the only way to make a definitive diagnosis is Laparoscopysurgical procedure.

To do a laparoscopy, a doctor makes a small incision in the abdomen and inserts a thin tube with a light and a camera.

“We know that black women’s pain is often downplayed or ignored by health care providers. But we know it’s more difficult to find a healthcare provider who will even offer surgery to diagnose endometriosis,” said Ratortu-Albino. “This is a big reason why endometriosis is not diagnosed early or at all,” she says.

What to do if it’s hard to get a diagnosis

“On an individual level, black women can educate themselves about endometriosis and other gynecological conditions that disproportionately affect women, including fibroids,” Ratortu-Albino said.

Bring your period calendar, symptom calendar, and list of questions for your healthcare provider to prepare for your doctor’s visit, she says.

“Consider bringing someone you trust with you to your provider’s consultation to advocate, ask questions, and write notes. ask,” says Ratortieux Albino.

If you don’t do additional testing, ask why and when you might consider doing additional testing or surgery to diagnose endometriosis, she says. “Also, consider getting a second opinion or seeing a doctor. endometriosis specialistadded Latortu-Albino.

Mark Rakiwitz, M.D., MPHAn expert in minimally invasive surgery, obstetrics and gynecology who has done research on race and endometriosis, he agrees that you may need to find another doctor. “If you tell your doctor that you’re out of work or school, and he’s not actively trying to solve the problem, then you need to ask for another opinion. Ideally. should consult a doctor who is “experienced and used to treating women with endometriosis,” he says.

“Black women may be hesitant to seek a second opinion if they feel rejected in previous interactions with providers. Ratortu-Albino says it is very difficult to set foot in the place.

You may not get a second opinion because options may be limited within your health insurance network and seeing a provider outside the network can be expensive, she says. .

“Unfortunately, people with public health insurance may not have the option of where to go for professional treatment,” says Latortu-Albino.

Research shows that people seeking a second opinion are more likely to be highly educated, have higher incomes and socioeconomic status, and have private health insurance. Reviews published in BMJ Open in August 2021. According to the authors, these findings “raise concerns about inequalities and access among disadvantaged groups and those living in rural areas with limited access to professionals.”

How to treat endometriosis

Endometriosis is a chronic disease that, once diagnosed, will last until menopause, Ratortu-Albino said.

“Unfortunately, there are no drugs to cure endometriosis,” she says. However, there are things you can do to treat the symptoms of this condition.

Hormones Most cases of endometriosis are initially treated with hormonal drugs, which are also used as birth control, said Latortu-Albino. “These hormonal agents oral contraceptives, patches, shots, or hormonal intrauterine devices (IUDs) can help inhibit the hormonal changes that occur during the menstrual cycle, reduce the growth of endometriosis, and help lighten and reduce pain during menstruation. . “

Drugs that lower estrogen levels When hormonal drugs alone are not effective enough treat endometriosisThere are drugs called gonadotropin-releasing hormone agonists and antagonists that lower levels of gonadotropin-releasing hormone. estrogen Inside the body, she says. “Because endometriosis is activated by estrogen, these drugs can block the growth of endometriosis and even shrink endometriotic implants in the body,” said Ratrutu-Albino.

surgery Surgery may be needed to remove or burn an endometriotic implant in the pelvis or an endometriotic cyst in the ovary, said Dr. Latortu Albino. “In some cases, the uterus is removed ( hysterectomy) is required. In very severe cases that are otherwise uncontrollable, there is the option of removing the ovaries in addition to the uterus, but this is uncommon,” she says.

The inability to use these drugs while trying to conceive may limit treatment options if the family is expanding, Dr. Latortu-Albino notes.

Complementary Treatment Options for Endometriosis

“A growing body of evidence suggests that complementary treatment strategies can improve the efficacy of standard treatments,” says Dr. Rakiwicz.

These options include acupuncturenutritional counseling, and physical activity such as yoga.

small Research published in January 2023 fertility and infertility found that acupuncture helped menstrual pain, well-being, and quality of life in women with endometriosis.

One study found that women with endometriosis improved pain and bleeding intensity after practicing yoga twice a week for eight weeks. The April 2023 study was published in . alternative therapy health medicine.

Disparities in Endometriosis Treatment

These are understudied subjects, said Ratretieux Albino. “What we have learned about the care black women with fibroids receive is that they are less likely to receive timely treatment and more likely to undergo major surgery rather than minimally invasive or less invasive surgery. I understand,” she says. .

Two recent studies found that compared with white women, black women undergoing surgery for endometriosis were significantly more likely to have surgery complications, even after adjusting for surgical approach (open vs. minimally invasive) and individual patient factors. It indicates that there is a high possibility of causing illness.

a Research published in November 2022 Journal of Minimally Invasive Gynecology They found that black women had a 64 percent higher chance of major complications from hysterectomy for endometriosis than white women.

second The study will be published in January 2022. American Journal of Obstetrics and GynecologyBlack women who had surgery for endometriosis were 71 percent more likely to have complications 30 days after surgery.

Research so far Black patients undergoing gynecologic surgery for benign disease are less likely than white patients to undergo minimally invasive surgery, indicating that this is associated with an increased risk of surgical complications.

Resources and Support for Black Women with Endometriosis

“Fortunately, there are some great black women-led health advocacy groups that are doing great educational work, spreading it through social networks, and setting up support groups where people can share information and experiences. ,” says Ratortieu Albino.

Resilient Sisterhood Project is an organization dedicated to the education and empowerment of African women through advocacy to raise awareness about diseases of the reproductive system.

The Endometriosis Foundation of America (EndoFound) has a dedicated section for personal essays, videos, and information about endometriosis. People of color who have endometriosis.

Endo Black Co., Ltd. is a black women-led organization that advocates for African American women and women of color living with endometriosis. This organization provides detailed information about endometriosis, tips for getting the best treatment, and tools to help you find specialists in your area.

Medical schools and institutions need to address stigma and practices

At the institutional level, Latorteu-Albino said there needs to be an ongoing debate about conscious and unconscious bias against blacks in health care and how to address it. “Organizations also need to examine their own practices to identify gaps within the healthcare system,” she says.

“We also need more funding to research how endometriosis affects black women and how we can improve treatments for endometriosis in black people,” said Ratrutu-Albino. says.