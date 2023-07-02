Health
How Retirees Can Fight Anxiety and Stay Healthy
by Morley Stettner
When elderly people feel stress, they bear a heavy burden
When you’re young, stress is all around you. You struggle to find the right job, pay the rent, and find and maintain healthy relationships.
We tend to think that once we retire, we will be able to enjoy a stress-free life. Older people have the life experience and wisdom to put everything in perspective, right?
In fact, older people face many stressors. Even if you’ve successfully saved for retirement, you may be worried about your savings continuing beyond that.
Sources of stress in retirees include a mass of fear. You may lose cognitive function, independence, and loved ones. Fear of moving out of a long-standing home, undergoing a difficult medical diagnosis, or becoming a caregiver for an ill partner can also stir up anxiety.
Another source of stress often goes unnoticed. It’s the fear of slipping or falling.
“It’s a late-life affliction,” says Dr. Jordan F. Karp, professor of psychiatry and dean at the University of Arizona School of Medicine. “Fear of falling leads to fear of walking and leaving the house,” which can lead to social isolation.
It’s natural to feel stressed about falling when you look at the numbers. Each year, people over the age of 65 report about 36 million falls. About 3 million of them end up in the emergency room.
These stress triggers are not unreasonable for many older people. It’s natural to worry about deteriorating health, declining quality of life, and losing friends and family.
For people experiencing mild to moderate stress symptoms, such as irritability and fatigue, there are steps that can help reduce the negative effects. Hands-on, solution-oriented thinking helps.
“It starts with careful planning,” Karp said. “We want to leverage as many resources as possible to get the help we need.”
For example, if you’re worried about falling, you could take an exercise class to improve your balance and gait, eliminate trip hazards like rugs, or install handrails in your bathroom. If you’re worried about dementia, you can learn a new language or musical instrument (or brain health-enhancing activities), be more social, and watch your diet.
It can also help you find out what kind of stress you are facing. Acute stress can result from the death of a spouse, moving to a new home, or a serious medical accident. In contrast, chronic stress arises from ongoing situations such as loneliness, poverty or struggling with chronic pain.
“Loneliness is increasingly recognized as a source of stress in older adults,” says Karp.
Acute stressors can wreak havoc in the short term but subside over time as you adjust to the new normal. But the problem is compounded when layers of stress interact with each other.
“Adding stress can make things worse if you have chronic pain, don’t have enough money, or lose a spouse,” Karp says.
He recommends that older people take a two-pronged approach to reduce the cumulative burden of stress. Talk to your doctor about lifestyle changes first. Examples include optimizing medications and combating cognitive decline from new hobbies and daily routines (crossword puzzles, memory games, etc.).
Next, ask friends, family members, and caregivers to help you reduce stress. They act as a responsible partner that motivates you to stick with new, healthier habits.
“With the increasing prevalence of mild cognitive impairment and dementia in older adults, they are encouraged to participate in mindfulness practices, relaxation training techniques, and other activities that address their life systems. , may need more frequent reminders or need a coach,” Karp said.
As stress increases, it becomes harder to cope. Common diagnoses in older people include generalized anxiety disorder (GAD), depression, and panic disorder.
Some retirees experiencing severe stress often go untreated. Researchers found that only one-third of her older people with GAD were being treated for GAD.
A health care provider may suggest cognitive-behavioral therapy as an option, especially if stress causes sleep deprivation. This treatment can address deep-seated patterns of suicidal behavior and negative thoughts.
You can also take a cue from Robert De Niro. Playing a restless retiree in the 2015 film The Intern, he uses tai chi to relieve stress.
– Morley Stetner
