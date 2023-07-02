It may be peak tick season now, tick-borne diseases are on the rise





An especially bad tick season in the United States is probably at its peak, and experts stress the importance of taking personal precautions to prevent an increase in tick-borne diseases.

Diagnoses of Lyme disease, a bacterial infection spread by bites of black-footed or deer ticks, increased 17% in the first week of June compared to the same month last year. data From Athena Health, a healthcare technology company. There has been a sharp increase in the past three weeks, and trends over the past three years suggest that this year’s seasonal peak has fallen just before Independence Day.

The findings are based on millions of patient records, about one-fifth of all hospital visits in the United States, and represent the percentage of hospital visits that lead to a diagnosis of Lyme disease.

“Black-footed mites are the number one public health enemy when it comes to ticks because of their ability to vector many pathogens,” said Emily Marder, program manager at the Northeast Regional Center for Excellence in Vector-Borne Diseases.

“They can transmit a variety of diseases to people. I love living there.”

Lyme disease is not the only tick-related pathogen. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tracks at least four types of ticks and at least seven pathogens they can spread.

A CDC report in March warned that babesiosis cases were on the rise. The number of cases of tick-borne illness, which causes fever, muscle and joint pain, headaches and can be fatal, increased by 25% from 2011 to 2019.

Other monitoring data More than 100 out of 100,000 emergency department visits were due to tick bites in May and June, the highest number for any month since 2019, according to the CDC.

Various factors increase the risk of tick-borne diseases, experts say. That includes expanding tick habitats and changing human habitats.

Deer ticks are widespread in the North and West, as well as the Northeast and Midwest. The lone star mite is usually found in the Southeast, but it’s also making its way north into the mid-Atlantic states, said Dr. Robert Smith, an infectious disease physician at Maine Health and co-director of Tufts University’s Lyme Disease Initiative. .

“What this means is that we’ve expanded the range of two ticks that are very effective at transmitting diseases to people to new areas,” he said.

“And there will also be changes in the human settlement landscape, such as people moving into areas that have been replanted or fragmented. Rodent hosts, deer hosts and, of course, more people coming into contact. , creating a suitable environment for a variety of tick hosts.”

Warmer climates also give ticks a greater chance to extend their life cycle, giving them more opportunity to find hosts and spread disease.

Ticks go through four stages during their entire 2-3 year life cycle: egg, larva, nymph and adult.

“This gives the tick three chances in its lifetime to feed on the animal and catch the pathogen itself. It’s a lot more flexible,” said Mader.

She said this period, from late May to early July, is when deer mites are typically in their larval life stage and can pose a particular danger to humans.

During the nymphal stage, ticks can already carry the disease from their first host and can be overlooked because they are much smaller than adults (roughly the size of a poppy seed).

A tick can be as large as a poppy seed. Can you see he has 5 ticks in this picture?Learn how to prevent tick bites. https://t.co/ATtrY7YFoS pic.twitter.com/gBm4tw2qmf — CDC (@CDCgov) May 4, 2018

“It’s often undiscovered ticks that cause disease because they stick around long enough to transmit disease,” says Smith.

Increased awareness of tick-borne diseases may also be contributing to the increase in Lyme disease diagnoses, but experts urge both doctors and patients to pay close attention to symptoms.

“The typical symptoms of some of these illnesses are what many years ago we would have thought of as the ‘summer flu. But patients come in complaining of fever, headache, joint pain, and nothing too specific,” Smith said.

“So, first of all, it’s important to realize that many of these illnesses can look the same when someone walks into an office. Be aware if you are in a potential area and be alert for acute symptoms such as fever, headache, and joint pain.”

Tick ​​numbers are not so easy to control, experts say, and personal vigilance is key, especially in the first 24 hours of a potential infection.

“For example, ticks, unlike mosquitoes, can control populations by spraying pesticides or discarding water if they are found to be a problem. It exists,” said Mader. “The pervasive nature of the pest itself makes it really hard to contain, such as animals that carry mites across large areas, jumping over jurisdictional or private property boundaries.”