How to keep your muscles strong as you age
Most people get smaller as they age. Many older people find it harder to build muscle than they did when they were children or teens. And when it comes to maintaining that muscle, “use it or lose it,” says Michelle Gray, a physiologist and exercise professor at the University of Arkansas.
“I work primarily with older people who are trying to gain or maintain muscle throughout their lives, but how it really goes depends on whether you use or lose muscle,” Gray said. say.
But all hope is not lost, she added. “It’s not just the muscular system and how it interacts that really changes, but the nervous system,” she says. “There is a fair amount of evidence that they all still exist. [that] We can retrain them. “
Several factors contribute to the involuntary loss of muscle with age. Gray says the exact age at which muscle mass begins to decline varies from person to person, but most people start seeing noticeable changes in their 30s. According to research, Muscle mass declines about 3-8% every 10 years The percentage is even higher after the age of 30 and after the age of 60. Losing that strength can not only be frustrating to maintain a daily routine, but it can also have a significant impact on your health.
“Looking at how much someone has shrunk predicts very important things, such as how long you will live, how vulnerable you are to being sick or having to be hospitalized, how likely you are. It’s about having trouble taking care of yourself,” says Stephanie Studenski, a geriatrician and professor emeritus at the University of Pittsburgh.
Changes in muscle tissue and cells
Muscle is a dynamic tissue, explains Studenski. “There’s a constant turnover in life. We’re always growing new muscle and breaking down old muscle,” she says.
There are three main types of muscle tissue. Smooth muscle lines the intestinal wall and all organs except the heart. The myocardium is striated and covers the heart. The skeletal muscles found in the arms and legs are also striated.Skeletal muscle is the type most often evaluated Sarcopenia, a form of muscular atrophy in which age-related accelerated loss of muscle and strength occurs.Sarcopenia is Classified Muscle tissue consists of: long thin fibers, each containing a single muscle cell. Cells produce specific proteins (actin and myosin) that cause muscles to contract and relax at different rates like rubber bands. However, as we age, the overall number of muscle cells decreases, as do mitochondria, which are essential for energy production and storage within muscle. Mutations accumulate in cells over time and can lead to the production of dysfunctional proteins, resulting in rubber bands that stretch excessively or become dull, Studenski said.
Defects in muscle proteins and mitochondria, along with other age-related changes, are associated with impaired connectivity between muscle and the nervous system. neuromuscular junction. This junction between motor nerves and muscle tissue is where brain signals for muscle contraction and movement are transmitted. Problems in communication between nerves and muscles can lead to muscle weakness and loss of muscle mass.
Changes in hormone levels are also associated with age-related muscle loss. For example, a gradual decline in testosterone as we age can lead to a decrease in muscle protein production. Poor diet and malnutrition also affect muscle loss (appetite and food intake in general). tend to decrease with age.
physical activity and exercise
Although natural aging plays a major role in sarcopenia, lack of physical activity also contributes to loss of muscle mass. Gray says people tend to become less active as they age. “Several disease processes occur. [that cause muscle loss]But when healthy adults are aging, lifelong reductions in physical activity are actually causing negative changes in muscle mass,” she says.
A sedentary or less active lifestyle does not necessarily lead to muscle loss in older people, but movement and exercise do affect muscle size and strength. Even brief interruptions in muscle use can lead to loss of muscle mass, even young people.
Proper diet and physical activity can help combat age-related muscle loss, says Gray. Maintaining muscle requires constant exercise. “It doesn’t matter if you’re gardening, riding a bike like I am, or going to the gym,” she says. “By continuing to do what you’re already doing, you’ll be able to maintain muscle mass.”
Decades of research It has been shown that strength training in the elderly is effective. increase muscle mass. Some types of strength training and exercises can help older people, Gray recommends: fast resistance training program. Fast resistance training targets strength (lifting heavier weights) as well as strength (lifting weights quickly). While high-speed training is typically practiced among athletes such as soccer players, basic exercises such as power chair stands, leg lifts, and triceps extensions are often used by older adults to perform activities of daily living. can also help, says Gray.
“I’m not saying older people have to be linebackers. But think about walking very fast. Sometimes you’ll trip on the tiles in the hallway,” he said. she says. “I stumble, but I don’t fall. There are two reasons I don’t fall. It’s about being strong.” If you lose one of those two things, you fall, she says.
Muscle loss is a common cause of serious falls and accidents leading to injury and disability in older adults. Loss of muscle mass due to sarcopenia can affect how well people cope with cancer treatments, surgery, and heart and lung problems, said Studenski. That’s why it’s important to understand what causes muscle loss as we age, and maintain regular activity, says Gray. Remember, quantity isn’t everything, she added. Even if you don’t notice an increase in muscle mass from strength training at first, “long before your muscles get bigger, they actually get stronger,” says Studenski. “That exercise has something to do with the connection between the muscles and the nervous system.”
Gray and Studenski say it’s important to focus on strengthening “wiring” rather than muscle size. This foundation is key to improving basic bodily functions that people need to work on independently, says Gray.
“Even if the older people I train don’t gain muscle mass, they can walk faster, climb stairs faster, get in and out of the car easier, or go hiking with their grandchildren. I’m feeling better, I’m gaining muscle mass, and my quality of life is changing,” says Gray. “That part is the most important to me.”
