Health
University of Oregon study finds lack of sleep is linked to suicidal ideation in young people
A study conducted by the University of Oregon and its partners found another reason to be concerned about sleep problems.
while sleep is interrupted or diminished Associated with depression and anxietyresearchers found that it may also contribute to suicidal ideation in young people.
melinda casement window Associate Professor and Co-Leader in Psychology the study together Jason CarbonAssistant Professor of Social Work at Wayne State University.
Their study looked at national emergency records for adolescents aged 6 to 24. People with sleep disorders were three times more likely to express suicidal thoughts than those without.
“Youth suicide rates are very high, and young people have the highest suicide rates. 3rd leading cause of death And unfortunately, sleep disturbance is one of the risk factors for suicide,” Casement told KLCC. “This really shows the importance of sleep to mental health.”
Casement emphasized that this is an example of correlation, not causation. And researchers say sleep disorder assessment and intervention should be part of suicide prevention efforts. This could include screening young people for such conditions when they come to the ER.
“Recognizing the effects of sleep disruption provides us with a means to address not only sleep problems but also their downstream effects,” Casement said in a UO release. “Suicide is still stigmatized in many communities. Sleep, not so much. and may reduce suicide risk.
“This opens up even more suicidal thoughts and mental health efforts. It can help address sleep issues and have a positive impact on mood and anxiety,” Casement said.
of Researcher’s findings announced In the June 15 issue of the journal, sleep health.
Sleep lab opens for science
Falling asleep at work usually gets you fired, but researchers at the University of Oregon say they actually pay you for falling asleep.
of UO sleep lab facility It opened in the Department of Psychology earlier this year. Casement said he would need participants and an assistant to monitor them in two designated sleeping “pods.” One is a casual lounge and the other is a bed space.
Casement, unlike many, added: Other sleep studies deprived subjects of sleepthis will make them grab more.
“And let’s see what impact it has,” she said.
“In fact, we are specifically looking for people who may not be getting enough sleep because they go to bed too late or not enough sleep as recommended for adolescents and young adults. Because we believe that people may be at particular risk for depression and dangerous alcohol consumption because they aren’t getting enough sleep.”
Sleep study participants can earn up to $630. They must be willing to share information about their mental health, submit saliva and urine samples, and complete a medical certificate. MRI scan and other laboratory tasks.
Details are available online. sleepstudy.uoregon.edu.
The UO Sleep Institute is funded by the following universities: Oregon and Pittsburghas well as Oregon Laband the National Institutes of Health.
The casement team received nearly $1.3 million from the federal government for two separate studies investigating the role of sleep in well-being and risk-taking.
