Scientists warn against taking calcium supplements: new study reveals potential risks

About 43% of Americans take supplements containing calcium, an important mineral for maintaining strong bones, according to the National Institutes of Health.

However, researchers warn that risks may exist if you are considering taking calcium supplements.

You may have heard that calcium supplements are a good way to improve your health. But research shows that may not be the case.

A large study from Johns Hopkins University found that taking calcium supplements can adversely affect heart health.

“Even the use of calcium supplements alone was independently associated with an increased risk of developing atherosclerosis,” said Erin Mikos, associate professor of cardiology at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.

Calcium supplements also cause side effects such as bloating, constipation, and kidney stones. A study published in the journal Neurology also found that women who took calcium supplements were at increased risk of developing dementia.

And Michos said the largest study to date has been inconclusive about the benefits of taking calcium supplements for strong bones.

“There is no evidence that higher amounts are better for bone health or fracture reduction for people who are already meeting the daily recommended amount,” says Michos.

However, dietary sources of calcium do not pose the same risk.

“The safest way is to try to get your calcium from food. she said.

Foods such as milk, yogurt, and almonds are rich sources of calcium. The recommended dietary intake of calcium for most adults is 1,000 milligrams per day. For women over 51 and men over 71, that’s 1,200 milligrams.

Eating whole grains, broccoli, or cheese will usually provide you with these daily milligrams. If you have a calcium deficiency, talk to your doctor about whether taking calcium supplements might be beneficial.