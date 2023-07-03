Severity of COVID-19 is associated with autoantibodies against blood clotting proteins

In a recent article published in a magazine scientific reportresearchers conducted a prospective observational study in three medical centers in Germany to understand the impact of ADAMTS13 activity in coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

study: Generation of potentially inhibitory autoantibodies against ADAMTS13 in 2019 coronavirus infection. Image credit: Peterschreiber.media / Shutterstock.com

Background

ADAMTS13, also known as the von Willibrand factor (VWF) cleaving protease, cleaves VWF to prevent the formation of supergiant VWF multimers. ADAMTS13 deficiency can cause a condition known as thrombocytopenic purpura (TTP). It is a rare, life-threatening blood disorder that is often treated with plasmapheresis.

Recent studies have demonstrated that COVID-19 significantly increases VWF. antigen This level exceeds the processing power of ADAMTS13. Ultimately, this leads to the formation of large VWF multimers similar to those occurring in TTP. Therefore, the ADAMTS13/VWF antigen (VWF:Ag) ratio can be used as an independent predictor of COVID-19 severity and mortality.

Nevertheless, research on ADAMTS13 is still lacking. autoantibodies and their role in COVID-19. Recently, two small case series tested severe COVID-19 patients, and only 1 of 13 patients showed detectable ADAMTS13 antibodies.

About research

COVID-19 is associated with an increased risk of self-reactivity. In this study, investigators investigated whether the generation of autoantibodies against ADAMTS13 contributed to the decreased ADAMTS13/VWF:Ag ratio observed in COVID-19.

The study included a total of 156 patients from the Ruhr-Universität Bochum, the University of Duisburg-Essen and the Asklepios Clinic Hamburg-Harburg Hospital, 90 of whom were hospitalized with COVID-19.

Blood samples from each study participant were taken to measure ADAMTS13 activity and ADAMTS13 autoantibodies >16 U/mL. The VWF:Ag ratio was measured using a sandwich enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) and calculated as ADAMTS13 (IU/ml)/VWF:Ag (IU/ml) × 100. Sodium dodecyl sulfate (SDS) agarose gel electrophoresis was used for VWF multimer analysis.

ADAMTS13 autoantibodies in severe COVID-19

ADAMTS13 autoantibodies were observed in nearly one-third of hospitalized COVID-19 patients. ADAMTS13 autoantibody activity is low, indicating an inhibitory effect on proteases. Of note, this phenomenon was not observed in intensive care unit (ICU) patients who had not been diagnosed with COVID-19. These findings demonstrate the potential utility of using ADAMTS13 autoantibody levels to predict the severity of COVID-19.

In addition to increased VWF release, increased ADAMTS13 autoantibody levels contributed to decreased ADAMTS13/VWF:Ag ratios. In particular, his decreased ADAMTS13 activity in serum and his ADAMTS13 autoantibodies are well-established criteria for the diagnosis of TTP.

No patient in this study developed severe thrombocytopenia, defined as a platelet count of ≤50,000/μl. This indicates that the potential inhibitory effect of non-pathogenic ADAMTS13 autoantibodies was weaker in her COVID-19 than in TTP.

Large VWF multimers accumulate in microthrombi. Therefore, it is highly likely that the decrease in blood concentration contributed to the immune thrombosis caused by COVID-19. Her SDS agarose gel analysis of samples taken from COVID-19 patients confirmed these results.

Other studies have shown that patients with COVID-19 show antibody patterns similar to those of lupus and rheumatoid arthritis. Thus, her COVID-19 patients with severe disease also exhibit features of B-cell activation and B-cell repertoire (BCR) observed in autoimmune settings.

Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection increases the risk of thrombotic microangiopathy through two synergistic mechanisms. Excessive release of VWF caused the protease activity of ADAMTS13 to exceed normal limits.

The autoreactive inflammatory environment induced by COVID-19 triggers the formation of autoantibodies against ADAMTS13. Circulating these autoantibodies subsequently reduced ADAMTS13 activity and contributed to the development of immunothrombosis. Both of these mechanisms may increase the risk of supergiant VWF multimer formation in COVID-19, similar to that formed in TTP.

Conclusion

In the current study, plasma exchange therapy in 25 severe COVID-19 patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome significantly decreased the VWF:Ag ratio and increased ADAMTS13 activity, thereby increasing the interaction between VWF and its proteases. physiological balance was re-established.

Thus, the results of this study provide evidence of additional benefits of plasma exchange therapy beyond reducing or eliminating circulating cytokines and inflammation in the treatment of novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Additionally, considering he VWF, ADAMTS13 activity, and ADAMTS13 autoantibody levels during the diagnostic workup of COVID-19 may also provide important insights into disease severity.