A new objective diagnostic test for ADHD in adults





Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is one of the most common childhood disorders that often persists into adulthood. ADHD is a treatable disorder, but it is underdiagnosed in adults. Traditional methods of diagnosing ADHD also make it difficult for a doctor to determine if someone has her ADHD, as it requires self-reporting of symptoms that can be subjective and exaggerated. Professor Roger Ho, Senior Researcher NUS Health Innovation and Technology Institute (iHealthtech)worked with his team to design a battery of tests that would enhance the current diagnostic process for ADHD and make it more objective. The team developed a new combination of three objective tests: an infrared brain scan, an eye tracker test, and a continuous performance test. These tests are designed to be performed in conjunction with routine clinical interviews and self-reported questionnaires administered by health care professionals. Professor Ho and his team began working on this new objective diagnostic process for ADHD in June 2021, studying how infrared brain scans can determine whether an adult has ADHD. In an interview with The Straits Times, Professor Ho said: “Psychiatry is the only medical field that diagnoses patients without having objective diagnostic tools. So this brain scan and eye tracker is like a prick test. No one can change that, and if you’re below or close to this number, you may have ADHD.” Since July 2022, the research team has performed the new diagnostic process on approximately 250 iHealthtech adults, of whom 240 have been diagnosed with ADHD. Professor Ho said most of these patients reported suffering from symptoms of ADHD for years and consulted him for a diagnosis. As part of the three objective tests, clients undergo an infrared brain scan to detect oxygen levels in the brain while performing a brief mental exercise. Low oxygen levels in the frontal lobe of the brain are common in adults with ADHD. The eye tracker test then measures eye movements when the client is directed to look at a point on the screen or move away from it. Adults with ADHD may have longer reaction times or look in the wrong direction before receiving commands. Finally, the client undergoes the Connors Continuous Performance Test to identify brain-hand coordination issues. People at moderate to high risk for ADHD tend to make more mistakes and have erratic reaction times. Overall, a complete ADHD assessment takes about 90 minutes. Each of the three objective tests has an accuracy of approximately 70%, increasing the overall accuracy of the ADHD diagnosis process. After a comprehensive diagnostic process, the patient will receive a diagnostic report. Professor Ho and his team are now working to expand the use of these diagnostic tools for ADHD in adults in developing countries like Vietnam. read more here.

