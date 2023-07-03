



nutrients 1 drink of vodka and soda, USDA Frozen margarita 1drink calorie 113 274 total carbohydrates 0g 36g Dietary fiber 0g 0g total sugar 0g 36g protein 0g 0g total fat 0g 0g saturated fat 0g 0g sodium 36mg 459mg alcohol 19g 18g



what happens if you drink a cocktail every day Photographer: Greg Dupree, Food Stylist: Anna Kelly, Prop Stylist: Christina Brockman



Photo recipe: lemonade mimosa

may endanger your heart Alcohol is known to be a heart-healthy drink, but recent studies have shown that it’s actually not very good for your heart.2021 survey in European Heart JournalA 14-year study of 107,485 people found that drinking just 12 grams of alcohol per day (about one standard drink) increased the risk of developing atrial fibrillation by 16%. . (AFib is an irregular heartbeat that increases the chance of stroke or heart failure. American Heart Association.) “The risk of harm after one drink is low for most people, but not zero for everyone.” Dr. George F. CoubThe director of the National Institute of Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism added that it is difficult to know who is at risk from small amounts of alcohol.

I might spend a sleepless night More than 1 in 3 Americans don’t get enough sleep (defined as at least 7 hours a night), according to the WHO. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Evening cocktails may make you sleepy, but they ultimately do nothing for sleep. why? “In general, alcohol reduces the time it takes people to fall asleep, but it also disrupts sleep structure and promotes early awakening,” Cove says. “For drinkers, alcohol may feel like it helps them sleep, but it actually reduces sleep quality,” he says. Cove points to a 2018 study. JMIR Mental Healthshowed that a drink or two of alcohol before sleep disrupts the nervous system and reduces the body’s ability to relax during sleep.

may gain weight There are many variables involved in weight gain, but if you’re trying to lose weight and want to have a cocktail every night, that habit could add too many calories to your diet, depending on what else you eat and drink that day. may bein a study nutrients A 2021 study of Spanish adults found that alcohol consumption was one of the predictors of weight gain during COVID-19 lockdowns. The authors pointed out that the reason for this may be that alcohol itself is high in calories. Alcohol contains 7 calories per gram and can be turned into fat if not used by the body. Many cocktails, such as frozen drinks (daiquiris, margaritas), tonic-based drinks, mojitos, whiskey sours, and espresso martinis, are also high in sugar. Adding sugar also increases the calories in the cocktail.

May increase risk of certain cancers When it comes to cancer risk, the news about alcohol of any kind is not good. “There’s no such thing as a perfectly safe amount of alcohol to consume, and this is especially true for cancer risk,” Cove said. According to a 2020 article, JAMA87,000 cancers are associated with alcohol consumption each year, including esophageal cancer, female breast cancer, colorectal cancer, and others. Even one or two drinks a day can increase a woman’s risk of breast cancer, the authors note. That’s why American Cancer Institute I suggest avoiding alcohol to prevent cancer.



FAQ Are cocktails bad for your health? As with all food and drink, enjoy cocktails in moderation. But unlike other types of alcohol, cocktails usually have added sugars, and “research shows that there is no completely safe level of alcohol consumption,” Cove says. Regular consumption of alcohol can increase your risk of heart disease, cancer, sleep disorders, and more.

Which cocktail is the least healthy? Sweetened drinks with a lot of sugar and high-alcohol cocktails have the lowest nutritional value.

Is it bad for you to drink one cocktail a day? yes.according to world health organizationNo amount of alcohol is safe because alcohol causes at least seven types of cancer, including colon cancer and female breast cancer. In addition, some people should avoid alcohol completely for other reasons, such as those recovering from an alcohol use disorder, those who cannot control their drinking, and those who are pregnant, may become pregnant, or are pregnant. . You have certain medical conditions or are taking prescription drugs that may interact with alcohol.



Conclusion Like everything, cocktails can be enjoyed in moderation. However, regular drinking comes with the risk of causing health problems. You should assess your risk based on your health history, but remember that drinking less is clearly better than drinking more. If you want to reduce or eliminate cocktails, you can always switch to mocktails. You can make your own or buy canned options.





