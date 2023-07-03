Public health in crisis, saved lives during pandemic

Falling test scores and other problems have led many politicians to criticize public health measures as overblown or worse. In response, many states have weakened their health authority. Health officials warn that this will lead to more deaths in future epidemics.

The hopes of those working in the public health field that the pandemic would lead to continued support for their efforts were dashed long ago. While we are certain to have another pandemic at some point, healthcare budgets have been slashed, public health powers have been restricted, and the entire technology sector is under political attack.

The novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) remains top 10 causes of death In this country, but most Americans stopped taking precautions And policy makers have clearly downgraded prevention as a priority.

of deficit reduction bill The policies that averted the federal debt ceiling crisis included cutting health programs by nearly $15 billion. Further cuts are likely during the fall spending season.a majority of statesIt also placed new limits on emergency health authority for governors and local officials.



There is no question that health officials made mistakes during the pandemic, but health officials are now arguing that their approach was wrong, or “Tyranny of the new coronavirusFlorida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis created a campaign ad that read: processed image Generated by artificial intelligence, it attempts to show former President Donald Trump hugging Anthony Fauci, who until last year was the top expert on federal infectious diseases.

A hero to some, Fauci has been called a dictator and a fraud by right-wing commentators. Almost every day during his presidential campaign, Mr. DeSantis has commented on the end of the “Four dystopia” and boasted that the state “chosen liberty over Fourism.”

Health officials and Democratic politicians have been slow to advocate for preventive measures.The novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) took people’s lives Over 1.1 million Americans. All public health officials believe the situation would have been much worse without interventions such as wearing masks, social distancing and business closures. “There’s little question for me that the overall public health-focused response over the first six months saved hundreds of thousands of lives,” said Robert Wachter, medical director at the University of California, San Francisco. No,” he says.

Wachter says it’s hard to quantify how many lives have been saved. Most studies tended to look at the effects of specific technologies, such as mask mandates and lockdowns, rather than looking at how many lives were saved compared to doing nothing. In contrast, the negative impacts of prevention efforts are all too evident, from declining learning in schools and working from home turning many downtowns into ghost towns.

Still, it is certain that inaction would have led to more illness and death. There were many missteps along the way, but the basic public health message of avoiding crowded places and close contact with most other people remained essentially the same. “There’s no rational argument for doing nothing,” said Joshua Scharfstein, associate dean of the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. “If we had done everything we could today when there was a virus with no cure and no vaccine, it would have been devastating.”

It’s hard to calculate how many lives have been saved by prevention efforts, but how bad the death toll was, as results varied in neighboring counties and states with different approaches (not to mention other countries). can be easily imagined. Wachter points out that San Francisco had some of those problems. Strict health measures Domestically, there is a lot of what health officials call “social coercion,” which basically means pressure from peers in the community. As a result, the death rate was about one-third of the national average.

San Francisco has become the epitome of a quiet downtown, with a serious drug overdose problem. But its approach to COVID-19 has saved many lives. “If this country mirrored San Francisco’s mortality rate, the 600,000 or 700,000 people we lost would be alive today,” Wachter says.

there was a mistake

Public health officials made a number of coercive errors that undermined the trust of many citizens. The Federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) created its own flawed test instead of using tests already developed abroad. This significantly delayed the progress of the tests.

All early test kits were sent to the CDC for results, making it essentially impossible to perform contact tracing in the early days when the number of cases was still low. I meant that. “I remember thinking that the centralized testing strategy would never work,” says Jessica Ellis Justman, an infectious disease expert at Columbia University’s Mailman School of Public Health. “This is a very big country.”

Back in the spring of 2020, health officials, including Anthony Fauci, told the nation: you shouldn’t wear a mask. Their goal was to prevent the shortage of masks already happening with household items such as toilet paper, in order to ensure adequate supplies for health care workers. But when the message changed after that, it turned out that many questioned the need to wear a mask.

The decision to ban schools from face-to-face learning for months, or in some jurisdictions for more than a year, is now sometimes characterized as the biggest mistake. Some teachers’ unions, which argued that school remains closed Now they claim they pushed it open. Indeed, the effects were severe, with some ages and test scores dropping below. lowest price in 50 years.

There is serious debate in public health circles about whether keeping schools closed so far was a mistake. If at least we needed masks, we could have safely reopened sooner. But Justman points out that while children were much less likely to die from COVID-19 than adults, they were by no means less likely to get infected.

“Children were getting COVID-19 as often as adults, but not severe enough,” she said. “They have far more asymptomatic or mild infections than adults. It means that

calculate the cost

It may take years for children to recover from missing school. And it’s just academic.School closures were also associated Increase in mental health disorders like that anxiety and depression, is prevalent among teenagers. Meanwhile, downtown is empty, especially in cities like San Francisco, where health measures were among the toughest. Homicide rates increased dramatically across the country during the pandemic.this is recent drops It suggests that changes in the pandemic era are the main factor.

In other words, evidence of adverse effects is all around us. Even though more than a million Americans died, it’s even harder to find evidence that public health measures actually saved lives. There are many conflicting claims out there. Some are deliberate disinformation, others are studied out of context.

one Recent research Despite a fair amount of media attention, lockdowns early in the pandemic have been found to have reduced death rates by just 0.2% in the US and Europe. But that study only compared mandatory lockdowns to stay-at-home orders by civil servants. So the question was not whether staying at home saved lives, but how many more lives were saved by issuing stay-at-home orders instead of suggesting individuals stay at home.

At the root of this debate is the question of whether public health measures or the disease itself are responsible for bad social outcomes. After all, without COVID-19, there would have been no school closures or a drastic shift to remote work. “What I don’t want to decide is not doing anything about something that could take a lot of lives,” said Schaafstein, associate dean at Johns Hopkins University.

Lessons for the future

No one is calling for a return to strict measures. At this time, nearly all Americans have some degree of immunity to COVID-19 through vaccination, infection, or both. Public health officials worry that the lessons from COVID-19 were all overreactions from the start.

It seems that the common man is not there or not complete. Parents are increasingly skeptical about mandatory vaccinations, but equally confident about vaccinations. Pediatric Vaccine Safety. Bills to more broadly repeal mandatory vaccinations are proliferating, but most have failed. And while many states are eroding health authority, not all bills have passed or been as tough as they were when they were first introduced, says Marcus of the Association of State and Territory Health Officials. Mr Prussia says

But the aftermath is already clear. In addition to the ongoing political attacks on public health, growing skepticism has led to lower doses with each repeated dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, preventing tens of millions of Americans from getting vaccinated in the first place. That’s one of the reasons I haven’t received it. Once the vaccine becomes widely available, Mortality due to COVID-19 It remained high in the Republican-leaning regions. “Hundreds of thousands of people would still be alive today if more people had been vaccinated,” Wachter said.

His concern is that the next pandemic could be even worse, with infections that are several times more deadly than the coronavirus. If we conclude that we overreacted to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be more deaths, Wachter warns.

“What worries me most is that this time the liberal part of our politics had a few months to rebel against the rules,” he says. “I think next time we’ll start pushing back on day one. It’s going to be very organized and probably relatively effective, and a lot of people will die.”