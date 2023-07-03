



Studies have shown that non-autoimmune human subjects maintain peripheral Th40 cell levels up to 30% of CD4.+ T cell compartmentTen,14. T1D human subjects as well as T1D animal modelsTen and multiple sclerosis (MS)14 Proliferation of Th40 cells (up to 50% or more of CD4)+ T-cell compartment in peripheral blood when compared to controls).Her T2D patient, a non-autoimmune chronic disease, does not show this expansion12,15,16. Th40 cell proliferation is more predictive of T1D than the HLA-DR haplotype, and these cells are highly responsive to her T1D autoantigen12. The same is true for Th40 cells in MS15. Th40 cells are pathogenic in T1D, EAE and MS but have not been evaluated in SLE. This study is the first to investigate the proportion of Th40 cells in Chinese SLE patients. We demonstrated that her Th40 cells in her T cells of disease-active SLE patients were significantly higher than her T cells of healthy individuals.The proportion of Th40 cells in this study was lower than in other studies12,15, which may be primarily due to racial and species differences. We further investigated the role of Th40 cells in Chinese SLE patients. The results demonstrated that her Th40 cells in her T cells from the blood of her SLE patients with disease activity were significantly higher than in the blood of healthy controls. The proportion of Th40 cells was positively correlated with her SLEDAI-2000, and this proportion was much higher when multiple organs were involved in SLE patients. We found that the higher the SLEDAI-2000 score, the higher the percentage of Th40 cells. Therefore, the proportion of Th40 cells was relative to SLE disease activity. We also found that the proportion of Th40 cells was negatively correlated with complement C3, and it is well known that complement C3 is negatively associated with her SLE disease activity. This finding further supports that the percentage of Th40 cells is positively correlated with SLE disease activity. Therefore, Th40 can be used as an index to assess SLE disease activity. Furthermore, it was also found that the percentage of Th40 cells in SLE patients with lupus serositis or lupus pneumonitis was significantly higher than the percentage of Th40 cells in patients without serositis or pneumonitis. However, this study could not examine all types of her SLE patients involving different organs. Further studies involving more samples and involvement of different organs are needed to determine representative results. All her SLE patients received glucocorticoid, hydroxychloroquine, and cyclophosphamide therapy. We found that the percentage of her Th40 cells in her SLE patients at initial diagnosis decreased significantly after 4 weeks of treatment. SLEDAI-2000 was also significantly decreased after her 4 weeks of treatment, and complement C3 was significantly elevated. Th40 cells (%) decreased significantly when the SLE patient reached remission or low disease activity after her 1 month. Therefore, the percentage of Th40 cells can be used as an index to evaluate the efficacy of disease treatment. At present, few indices are available to assess the severity of SLE. This study further demonstrated that the proportion of Th40 cells is associated with disease activity in SLE. The combination of Th40 cell percentage, SLEDAI-2000, and complement C3 may help predict SLE disease activity, discriminate severity, and predict treatment efficacy. We analyzed the levels of the serum cytokines IL-2, IL-4, IL-6, IL-10, IFN-r, and TNF-α in SLE. IL-6 is believed to play an important role in the regulation of the human immune system and is believed to play an important role in autoimmune diseases.17. However, the percentage of Th40 cells was not associated with IL-6 or other cytokines. Further studies with larger samples are needed to determine representative results. Th1/Th2-related cytokines include IL-2, IL-4, IL-6, IL-10, IFN-r, and TNF-α. However, the percentage of Th40 cells was not associated with these cytokines. Further studies, including more samples, in vitro cell culture experiments, and animal studies are needed to determine representative results. In conclusion, the percentage of Th40 cells was significantly positively correlated with SLEDAI-2000 and inversely correlated with C3 levels. Possibly, Th40 cells could be used as predictors of SLE disease activity, severity and treatment efficacy. However, further studies with larger samples are needed. It is important to further understand the events leading to disease development and to elucidate the contribution of Th40 cells.

