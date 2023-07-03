Higher levels of vitamin D and serum 25(OH)D may reduce cancer incidence and mortality risk







Disclosure: Arayici et al. do not report relevant financial disclosures.





Your request could not be processed. Please try again later.If this issue persists, please contact us [email protected] . back to helio Important points: High serum 25(OH)D and vitamin D levels were both strongly associated with reduced cancer incidence and mortality.

However, serum 25(OH)D levels appear to be a better indicator of cancer-related mortality. High vitamin D intake and serum 25(OH)D levels may provide significant benefits in cancer incidence and mortality, according to the results of a meta-analysis published in . nutrients. Low Vitamin D Levels Are Harmful Cancer development and progression, Mehmet Emin Araichi, AA, RD, BBA, MPH, PhD, A postdoctoral fellow at the Institute of Oncology at Doku’s Eylul University and colleagues write. Therefore, it may directly or indirectly affect the patient’s quality of life and general well-being.





“A growing body of evidence strongly suggests that maintaining adequate vitamin D levels may play a protective and important role in reducing the risk of many types of cancer,” said the researchers. wrote. “However, serum 25-hydroxyvitamin D (25[OH]D) levels, vitamin D intake, cancer incidence and progression. ” Researchers therefore expanded a meta-analysis of existing meta-analyses to better understand how vitamin D intake and 25(OH)D affect cancer incidence and cancer incidence. It was conducted. death. They used PubMed/Medline, the Scopus electronic database, and Web of Science to identify meta-analyses that focused on serum 25(OH)D levels, vitamin D intake, and cancer risk, ultimately resulting in 35 included meta-analyses. In a pooled analysis of a total of 18 reports that assessed serum 25(OH)D levels and cancer risk, researchers found that higher 25(OH)D levels were associated with lower cancer risk. found (OR = 0.8; 95% CI, 0.72–0.89). “The results also suggest that serum 25(OH)D levels are a better indicator of cancer risk,” the researchers wrote. Arayici et al. further found that higher serum 25(OH)D levels were associated with a 26% lower risk of death (RR = 0.74, 95% CI, 0.69-0.8). Similarly, higher vitamin D intake was found to be associated with an 11% lower risk of death (RR = 0.89, 95% CI, 0.85-0.93). “These results also confirmed that serum 25(OH)D levels are a better indicator of cancer-related mortality,” the researchers wrote. Subgroup analysis revealed that vitamin D intake did not significantly increase or decrease total cancer risk (OR = 0.99; 95% CI, 0.97-1.01). However, vitamin D intake was associated with significantly lower lung and colorectal cancer risks, OR = 0.88 (95% CI, 0.83-0.94) and OR = 0.89 (95% CI, 0.83-0.96), respectively. was. “Our results are consistent with the literature and provide a high level of evidence,” the researchers said. “The results of this study suggest that vitamin D intake and high serum 25(OH)D levels can significantly reduce the incidence and mortality of various cancers.” However, it says, “Careful evaluation based on cancer type is recommended.” Arayici et al. noted that future studies should focus on exploring potential dose-response relationships between vitamin D intake and oncology outcomes, including increasing sample sizes and using more accurate confounding controls. He said the design needs to be improved. “Continued evaluation of the evidence is important in assessing the changing epidemiological landscape in vitamin D and cancer research and in providing a solid foundation for medical guidelines and clinical decision-making.” write the researchers. “The results of this study may provide a solid basis for individual decision-making regarding vitamin D in the cancer setting.”

