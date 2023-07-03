Tired all the time?Beware of these 5 energy thieves of her

comment on this story comment

consumer report has no financial relationship with the advertisers on this site. It is normal to feel tired at times during the day. This is especially true as we age. But regardless of your age, some simple steps can help. “To maintain your energy reserves, eat right, exercise enough, and stay connected with others,” says Roseanne M. Leipzig, professor of geriatrics and palliative medicine at Icahn University. There are many things you can do through your lifestyle.” Mount Sinai School of Medicine, New York, author of Honest Aging: An Insider’s Guide to the Second Half of Life.

However, if your energy is so retarded that it interferes with your daily life, it is recommended that you see a doctor to rule out or correct any health issues that may be at stake. (See “5 Energy Stealers” below.) Then consider these strategies.

some drugs may cause drowsinesssaid Lilian Min, associate professor of geriatrics and palliative medicine at the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor.

One common culprit is diphenhydramine, which is found in some over-the-counter cold and allergy remedies such as Benadryl. Beta-blockers for high blood pressure, such as acebutolol (Sectoral) and metoprolol (Lopressor), can also cause fatigue.

Moreover, certain selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors, antidepressants, may have sedative effects, similar to muscle relaxants and opioids, says Richard, a geriatrician at Yale University School of Medicine in New Haven, Connecticut.・Mr. Marotti says. In such cases, consult your doctor. Switching to another class of drug with similar effects may help.

let the light shine in the morning

It’s important to go to bed and wake up at the same time each day, especially the wake-up part, says Christina Piapaoli-Parker, a geriatric behavioral sleep medicine psychologist at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. This helps regulate your body clock and energy levels.

Get some natural light as soon as you wake up. “It’s very alert and keeps you energized throughout the day,” says Shelby Harris, a clinical associate professor of neurology at Albert Einstein College of Medicine in New York. This also improves sleep quality.

Take a morning walk, open the curtains and blinds, Consider a sunrise alarm clockto mimic natural sunlight.

Older people are more likely to become dehydrated. “As we age, our sense of thirst becomes dulled,” says Jessica Sylvester, clinical dietitian and national media spokeswoman for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. As a result, they are less likely to drink enough water, and one small study suggests that even minimal dehydration can cause fatigue, at least in young women.

To prevent dehydration, the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics generally recommends women drink about 9 cups and men about 13 cups of fluids per day. (Foods such as soups and produce also contain water.) “For older patients, I encourage them to get their favorite water bottle and drink three of them every day,” says Sylvester.

Appetite can decline with age, so it’s important to make sure you’re getting the nutrients you need to maintain strength and energy.

Therefore, all meals and snacks should include complex carbohydrates (farm or whole grains), plus protein and/or a small amount of healthy fat, says Sylvester. “Combining at least two of these macronutrients slows digestion and absorption, and prevents large spikes in blood sugar,” she says. “This helps prevent blood sugar from plummeting, which contributes to energy drops.”

Also limit processed and refined foods. These tend to be high in simple carbs, which can cause spikes and spikes in blood sugar and lower energy, she says.

be especially careful protein. People over the age of 65 should aim to consume 0.45-0.55 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight each day (68-83 grams for a 150-pound woman and 81-99 grams for a 180-pound man). grams). Try to spread it evenly while eating.a A 2013 study published in Nutrition Journal They found that uneven distribution of protein throughout the day was associated with frailty, slow walking, and fatigue in older adults. Most animal protein sources are also rich in vitamin B12, a nutrient that becomes less well absorbed with age.

Cardio is the key. “By improving cardiovascular function, the body can move oxygenated blood around the body more efficiently,” says Joshua Keller, an exercise physiologist at the University of South Alabama at Mobile. As a result, you feel energized and can perform activities such as lifting heavy objects or climbing stairs with ease.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that older adults do 150 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise per week, such as brisk walking. If that is difficult, start small and increase slowly. “We want to meet people at each level. If you feel too tired, try walking around a block and gradually increase the distance and intensity each week,” says Keller. increase.

Resistance training is also important for maintaining energy. Muscles, especially for a sedentary person, lose 10-15 percent of their size and strength each year after the age of 50. About 30 percent of adults over the age of 70 have difficulty walking, getting up from a chair, or climbing stairs. According to the National Institute on Aging.

Keller suggests strength training Or do a balancing exercise, such as Tai Chi or yoga, twice a week. He also recommends that he add a minute or two of short exercise throughout the day.a Looking back on 2022 It concludes that this may improve overall fitness and heart health. These mini-workouts, like marching in place, doing pushups against a wall, or doing squats, can also energize you.

If you feel tired all the time, it may be due to health problems.

anemia: almost almost 17% of the elderly suffer from anemia . The most common type of iron deficiency anemia can be treated with iron supplements.

Obstructive sleep apnea: Some may be unknowingly, but many may be now. Some may be unknowingly, but many may be now. Diagnosed with OSA at home test .of Handling the gold standard With continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP), you wear a mask connected to a pump that forces air into your airways to keep them open while you sleep.

Vitamin B12 deficiency: to to 19 percent of the elderly You may be deficient in vitamin B12. Deficiencies may be treated with supplements.

Hypothyroidism: If a blood test reveals high levels of thyroid-stimulating hormone, taking a daily hormone replacement tablet can help.

stress: Stress can wear you down. “It causes what I call nervous but tired,” says Piapaoli Parker. “Your body is constantly producing stress hormones, so you get tired, but your brain doesn’t turn off, so you can’t rest and fall asleep.” Her advice? Plan your “worry” time. Make a list of all your worries, and next to each one write down one action you can take to address the worry. Even just writing down the problem may give you the perspective you need. “It teaches the mind to compartmentalize worries and limit them to specific periods of time,” says Pierpaoli Parker.

Also useful: abdominal breathing, It can calm you down. Sit or lie down in a comfortable chair and place your hands on your stomach (below your navel). Close your mouth and inhale slowly through your nose. Then slowly exhale all the air through your nose. As you inhale, feel your stomach fill with air. Repeat 5-10 times.

If these DIY techniques don’t work for you, or if you’re still feeling stressed, or experiencing extreme anxiety or depression, see your doctor.

Copyright 2023, Consumer Reports Inc.

Consumer Reports is an independent non-profit organization that works with consumers to build a fairer, safer and healthier world. CR does not endorse products or services or accept advertising.read more ConsumerReports.org.