Bobcat had rabies after attacking youth camp leader at Connecticut park

LIME — State officials say Bobcat: Assault on youth camp leader Selden Neck Provincial Park tested positive for rabies last week.

A leader and two other adults who were leading a camping trip last Friday successfully killed a bobcat. The animal’s carcass was taken to the Public Health Laboratory, where it tested positive for rabies, a state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection spokesperson confirmed Monday.

This incident was a rare occurrence. DEEP has reported several incidents of black bear attacks on people and pets, including one on Saturday. A bear attacked a man and his dog in Litchfield“Bobcat attacks on people are very rare,” the agency notes on its website.

Furthermore, “Bobcats are not vectors of serious disease and are very unlikely to contract Mid-Atlantic rabies.” The website says:.

“When gratuitous attacks do occur, they are usually associated with illness or disease,” said DEEP spokesman Paul Kopelman. “Rabies is not as common in bobcats as it is in other mammals, but the virus can be transmitted.”

“All wild animals should be treated with respect and enjoyed from a distance,” he added.

In December, authorities said the bobcat had been hiding under a truck. bit a man who approached the car. Neighbors said they beat the bobcat with crutches until it fled. Dog walkers at a local park also reported approaching the bobcat and walking away, though it’s unclear if it’s the same animal. Authorities suspected the bobcat that attacked the man had rabies because of its behavior.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the viral disease infects the central nervous system of wild animals, pets and humans and is spread through direct contact with saliva, brain and nervous system tissue of infected animals. In the United States, most infections are caused by bites from infected animals.

It is unknown whether adults who have come into contact with infected bobcats need to be treated for rabies, which requires vaccination with human rabies immunoglobulin and rabies vaccine.

DEEP officials said the camp leader was attacked by a ferocious bobcat early Friday morning while he was sleeping in a hammock on Seldenneck Island. The victim and two other adults then killed the animal, according to DEEP, but the agency did not say how the animal was killed.

The DEEP environmental protection police were dispatched to the campsite and three adults were taken to hospital, the agency said. It is believed that none of the campers had come into contact with bobcats.

Once hunted to near extinction, the bobcat has been revived in Connecticut since it was declared a protected fur animal in 1972. Bobcats typically weigh between 15 and 35 pounds and can be distinguished by their short “bobbed” tails, according to DEEP.

The highest concentration of bobcats is believed to be in the rural northwestern part of the state, according to the agency. But state research also found that the cats are well adapted to their lives and environments. hunt around someone’s house “Even when large areas of undeveloped habitat are available,” says the DEEP website.









Bobcats generally avoid humans and do not come into conflict with them.

“They don’t want to interact with people, they just want to get out of there as quickly as possible,” says Jason Hawley, a wildlife biologist at DEEP’s Wildlife Division.

“Occasionally they chase chickens, small dogs and cats, but when it comes to chasing humans, it’s extremely rare,” he said in an interview last year before the attack.

Hawley said he doesn’t believe there have been incidents of healthy bobcats attacking humans, but he believes there were four or five incidents of neurologically ill bobcats attacking humans at the time. In most of those cases, humans were scratched before killing the animals themselves. They pose a greater threat to livestock and pets, but even the risk is low, he added.

During the bobcat research project, researchers went into the animal’s den and tagged the kittens while the mother was present, he said.

“She might growl at us a little and then quietly walk away,” he says. “That’s probably the most aggressive thing you can do to a bobcat.