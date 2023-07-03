Australia’s first dedicated biocontainment center

This is the definition of preparing for the worst and hoping for the best. Australia’s first biocontainment center designed to safely contain and treat patients with the most infectious and dangerous diseases.

Located in the heart of the Westmead Health Department, the New South Wales Biocontainment Center (NBC) aims to care for both adult and pediatric patients with serious infectious diseases (HCID) such as Ebola and MERS. It is a highly specialized facility built as a These diseases have high severity and high fatality rate.

New South Wales Minister of Health Ryan Park said NBC, a joint facility of Westmead Hospital and the Sydney Children’s Hospital Network (SCHN), has responded to the unforeseen and prepared communities in New South Wales to prepare for an HCID outbreak. He said it was built to keep you safe.

“The center is equipped with six specialized isolation classes and negative pressure beds, which will help us effectively respond to future pandemics and provide a high level of care for both adult and pediatric patients. ‘, said Park.

“We are very pleased to see clinicians at both Westmead Hospital and the Sydney Children’s Hospital network adopting this kind of treatment model, the first in Australia.

Although rare, HCID can have a devastating impact on healthcare systems, and treating, monitoring, and containing new or existing HCID in this ward would be of great advantage in preparing the healthcare system for an outbreak. You may be able to get off to a good start.

This state-of-the-art facility includes a vital elevator for transporting infectious patients directly from Westmead Hospital’s heliport or ambulance to the It has its own sewage treatment plant to treat contaminated patient excreta, and the floor of the center is purpose-designed so that it can be identified which areas are ‘clean’ or ‘dirty’ to increase safety. Designed in different colors depending on the

Clinicians who care for patients at NBC are trained in a rigorous process for donning and donning personal protective equipment (PPE). This procedure she involves over 40 steps and takes about 30 minutes.

Alice Pollack, SCHN nurse educator and biopreparedness pediatric clinical nurse consultant at NBC, said the center was designed with a family-centered approach to care, along with pioneering technology to keep patients and staff safe. said to have been.

“NBC is uniquely designed as a communal facility for adult and pediatric patients, prepared to provide a coordinated, professional response focused on containment and quality care for patients and their families. This includes the ability to keep families together when needed,” said Alice.

“This department is all about being prepared, having the skills and processes in place to care for HCID patients in a safe environment, and supporting the entire state in providing this professional service.”

The center serves as a statewide referral and outreach facility for patients with suspected or confirmed HCID and as a hub of education and training for preparedness and safe practices in the management of these diseases. playing a role.

We also provide infectious disease advice, including relevant diagnostic tests and referrals to test locations, collaboration with NSW Health Pathology, and management available as a 24/7 service during the early stages of the response.

Storing rarely used antibiotics, antivirals, antitoxins, vaccines and other critical therapeutics, this self-contained space will not only provide advanced emergency medical care, but will also allow access to specialty treatments such as phage therapy. Designed to

Parramatta member Donna Davis said Westmead Health has some of the most talented clinicians in the state.

“We have the best people working here at Westmead Health,” said Davis.

“It makes sense for this facility to be based here, with highly trained clinicians standing by to respond to any case of these highly contagious diseases.”

Medical, nursing, pharmacy, laboratory, and associated medical staff trained to manage patients through rigorous infection prevention and control practices will attend to the unit as needed.

Westmead Health District is one of Australia’s largest health, education, research and innovation districts and is a key source of employment for Greater Parramatta and the Western Sydney region.

The Government and Divinity partners have committed over $3 billion to upgrading and expanding the Divinity’s medical services, education, research and innovation facilities over the next few years.