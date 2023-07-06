



An active lifestyle is directly correlated with overall quality of life for adults over the age of 60, according to a peer-reviewed study from the University of Cambridge. A study of nearly 1,500 adults found that older adults who maintained an active lifestyle and engaged in regular physical activity were less likely to spend a lot of time sitting or watching TV. Compared to those who are increasing, they are experiencing greater benefits in terms of quality of life. Or reading. The UK National Health Service recommends at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity per week for adults, or 75 minutes of vigorous-intensity physical activity per week, and long periods of sitting or at least standing for older people. Elimination is recommended, says the study. The results of this study show that physical activity reduces the risk of many diseases such as heart disease, stroke, diabetes and cancer. “You can keep yourself active, limit yourself, and take breaks when you can, but no matter where you are in life, the amount of time you spend sitting is limited,” said Dharani Yelakarva of the University’s Department of Public Health and Primary Care. It’s very important,” he said.Someone at Cambridge said in an article: press release. “This seems especially important later in life when it can lead to significant improvements in quality of life and physical and mental health.” In an experiment, the researchers surveyed activity levels of 1,433 people aged 60 and over to measure health-related quality of life, including pain, ability to care for themselves, and anxiety and mood measures. Based on their responses, participants received a score between 0 and 1. 0 is the worst quality of life, 1 is the best quality of life. The researchers followed the participants after an average of six years to see changes in their behavior and quality of life. They found that people who spent less time sitting and engaged in moderate to vigorous physical activity had a higher quality of life. They found that one hour a day spent more actively was associated with a 0.02 higher quality of life score, and that one minute less moderate-to-vigorous physical activity per day was associated with a 0.03 lower quality of life score. Increased sedentary behavior was also associated with lower quality of life, with just a 15-minute increase in daily sitting time lowering a person’s score by 0.18. Researchers say previous studies have shown that even a 0.1-point improvement in quality of life score can reduce the risk of early death and hospitalization by 6.9% and 4.2%, respectively. “There are several ways that improving our physical behavior could help us maintain a better quality of life,” Yelakarva added. “For example, increased physical activity reduces pain in common conditions such as osteoarthritis. Increased physical activity also improves muscle strength and helps older people continue to take care of themselves.” Similarly, depression and anxiety are associated with quality of life, and can be improved by being more active and less sedentary.” Coverage for this article was paid for through the Afghanistan Journalists in Residence project funded by Meta.

