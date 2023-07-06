Recruiting doctors, dealing with medical burnout

Charlotte, North Carolina (WBTV) – If you’re looking for a definition of burnout, it describes it as “loss of enthusiasm for work, feelings of cynicism, and diminished personal fulfillment.”

increasing in many occupations. We all depend on law enforcement, education and medicine. The American Medical Association calls it an epidemic.

63% of doctors report symptoms of burnout.

It is natural for doctors to treat patients to make them feel better.

“absolutely.”

And is that what they want to go back to?

“Yes. 100%. There are still some barriers to that. And I think workflow change is a barrier. Regulation is a barrier. It’s a real challenge we’re facing, and we’re trying to find innovative solutions,” said Dr. Navin Bhojwani, SVP of Operations, Novant Health Physician.

Last week, we aired part of an interview with Dr. Navin Bhojwani. At Novant Health, he leads efforts to retain and hire doctors who are feeling this burnout. He described what they were seeing.

Now, it would be easy to blame everything on COVID-19, but as he said, it’s more than that. It’s workflow, regulation and technology. Much of it has been created by the move to electronic records management.

I will ask you about that. I think people think technology will streamline things, make things go faster, and in some cases make more work for doctors.

“Absolute. In other words, records are about organizing records, storing them, taking records from different places, and putting them all in one place so that you can access them anytime, anywhere when you are seeing a patient. But there are also items of regulation that have really increased in the last few years, which adds to the burden, and it’s common to see various alerts on records like this. It just makes me more tired.”

Remember the last time you went to the doctor’s office? Your doctor probably spent as much time typing on the computer as he did seeing you. And it is also a creator of stress. A survey conducted by Medscape asked the question, “What is the biggest cause of your burnout?”

59% said they have too many bureaucratic tasks, many of which are done on computers.

For example, American Medical Association doctors wanted to know how many mouse clicks it would take to order and record a flu shot.

Answer 32. 1 patient – 1 flu shot. One emergency department doctor estimates that in her one shift she clicks 4,000 times. It’s not difficult, but it does take some time. We know that doctors spend two of her hours doing paperwork and desk work for every hour she spends caring for patients.

when examining a patient. I always have time, so I spend a few hours before each day going through all the charts of the patients I see that day, remembering the last time I saw them and discussing any problems they had. I’m thinking about what it was. What was there to see? Did they keep fit? Did they update the mammogram? Did they update the colonoscopy, did they update all of this, made sure I could track everything. And after they left, I wrapped up the time I spent with them, making sure I recorded every detail, ordered everything we talked about, filled out a letter of introduction. ”

“One of the really missing things that contributed to the burnout problem is the lack of interaction. So you and I have great conversations, right? Now you can have a dialogue and understand what you’re thinking, and if you’ve got the virtual scribe right, you’ve got that scribe in the room and natural language processing picks up the conversation and makes it really complete. I can transcribe it into a brief note, and then I can get back to communicating with you to the satisfaction of both of us.”

Some doctors say this saves them 6-8 hours a week.

And when it comes to workflow, Novant has been looking for ways to reduce messages and automate as much as possible.

“And let me tell you that 36 million clicks went down this year due to the efforts of our optimization team. So think about it. Yes, digest that. , and may save your team just by using a mouse or keyboard.

And our team has been focused on how to reduce the number of messages and make sure they reach the right place. Are the right teams on board? How can we automate replenishment? How do we do all these things? ”

Bhojwani says the effort is helping. They could add staff. The number of doctors and clinicians he has increased by more than 20% over the past five years. A time when many others have witnessed a shrinking labor force.

