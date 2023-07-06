Moderna’s new coronavirus vaccine is effective for children under the age of 5

In a recent study posted on medRxiv* Utilizing a preprint server, the researchers tested moderna messenger ribonucleic acid (RN) for symptomatic severe acute syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection and associated hospitalization in children aged 6 months to 5 years. mRNA)-1273 is being evaluated for vaccine efficacy (VE). .

*Important Notices: medRxiv Publishes preliminary scientific reports that have not been peer-reviewed and should therefore not be considered definitive, to guide clinical practice or health-related actions, or to be treated as established information. not.

Background

Vaccination is essential to mitigate the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic. On July 28, 2022, a two-dose regimen of Moderna’s mRNA-1273 vaccine became available for the Ontario pediatric population aged 6 months to 5 years with a dosing interval of at least 8 weeks .

Clinical trials have demonstrated the efficacy of mRNA-1273 vaccination against symptomatic novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in individuals aged 2 to 5 years during periods when the SARS-CoV-2 omicron variant is prevalent37. % and 51% in individuals aged 6 months to <2 years. . However, actual information regarding her VE of mRNA-1273 in children from the age of 6 months to her 5 years is limited.

About research

The current study was conducted from July 28, 2022 to December 31, 2022 and included patients aged 6 months to 5 years with confirmed symptomatic COVID-19 by reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR). A total of 4,039 community-dwelling children were included. , as well as the clinical signs and symptoms of the disease.

Although study exposure was to receive mRNA-1273 vaccination, as reported in the COVaxON data system, outcome was RT-PCR-confirmed symptomatic novel coronavirus infection and associated hospitalization. Met.

The team tested children with immunocompromised children, children with missing gender, zip code, date of birth data, children without health insurance, Pfizer’s BNT162b2 vaccine recipients, or before July 28, 2022. Children who had been vaccinated against COVID-19 were excluded. Individuals who had received the first dose of the vaccine and tested positive for COVID-19 90 days prior to the sample collection date were also excluded from the study.

Study covariates included age, gender, comorbidities, population health unit area, influenza vaccination status, frequency of physician visits in the previous year, maternal health provider status, income, population density, and visible minority population. , and included 2016 Census information on population. Quintile of non-essential workers.

Multivariate logistic regression modeling was performed to determine the odds ratio (OR) of mRNA-1273 vaccination in COVID-19 cases compared with controls to estimate VE. Modification of effect was determined by age of participants ranging from ≥6 months to <2 years and ≥2 years to <5 years and SARS-CoV-2 positive RT-PCR results ≥90 days prior to index date .

Complete vaccination of mRNA-1273 vaccine effective for children under 5 years of age

The study cohort consisted of 572 positive COVID-19 cases and 3,467 controls, representing 14% and 86% of the study population, respectively. Those who tested positive for COVID-19 were less than 1 year old and more likely to live in the densest households in the region, excluding a visible minority in the statistical middle class. mRNA-1273 vaccination reduced symptomatic COVID-19 cases and associated hospitalizations by 90% and 82%, respectively, and decreased VE values ​​1 week after the second vaccination.

VE for symptomatic COVID-19 was 20% ≥2 weeks after the first vaccination and 90% ≥1 week after subsequent vaccinations. Single-dose peak VE was 68% 2-4 weeks after the first vaccination and declined thereafter. Only 222 COVID-19-related hospitalizations were documented, with fewer than 10 hospitalizations among children who received at least one dose of mRNA-1273 vaccination.

VE for COVID-19-related hospitalization was 58% ≥2 weeks after the first vaccination and 82% ≥1 week after the second vaccination. There was no heterogeneity in her VE estimates for symptomatic COVID-19 by history of COVID-19 or age.

Conclusion

Overall, two doses of mRNA-1273 vaccination initially protected children aged 6 months to 5 years from symptomatic COVID-19 and associated hospitalization. However, the findings could be confused with health-seeking behavior and have limited generalizability to immunosuppressed children and children without access to COVID-19 testing facilities during periods when omicrons are prevalent. It is Further studies are needed to assess long-term VE and assess dose requirements for boosting.

Compared to a previous study conducted in Ontario, VE estimates for symptomatic novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are similar to VE estimates for children aged 5–11 years after first vaccination and 20% and 24%, respectively, 2–4 weeks after the first vaccination. Higher VE was reported in 90% and 66%, respectively, 7 days to 4 weeks after subsequent vaccinations.

Although no COVID-19-related deaths occurred, the VE estimates for COVID-19-related hospitalization or death in children aged 5 to 11 years were 82% and 79%, respectively, over 1 week. was similar to the results of this study. After the second dose.

