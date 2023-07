High-dose vitamin D may reduce risk of new atrial fibrillation

Top line: high dose Vitamin D Supplements may prevent atrial fibrillation A post-hoc analysis of a randomized trial conducted in Finland suggested that it included healthy elderly men and women (AF). methodology: Observational studies suggest that vitamin D deficiency is associated with an increased risk of AF, but few randomized trials have examined the effect of vitamin D supplementation on the incidence of AF in healthy people. This study was a post hoc analysis of trials investigating the impact of vitamin D3 supplementation on the incidence of cardiovascular disease and cancer. , of which 43% were women. remove: With a mean follow-up of 4.1 years, participants receiving a dose of 1600 IU per day had a 27% reduced risk of developing AF compared to placebo. Hazard ratio (HR), 0.73 (95% confidence interval) [CI]0.52 – 1.02; P. = .07), 32% in patients in the 3200 IU/day group. HR, 0.68 (95% CI, 0.48–0.96; P. = .03). The risk of atrial fibrillation was reduced by 30% when comparing the two vitamin D groups combined with placebo. HR, 0.70 (95% CI, 0.53–0.94; P. = .02). After excluding 122 participants who reported taking antiarrhythmic drugs at baseline, the 1600 IU/day group showed a significant reduction in the risk of atrial fibrillation by 27% (95% CI, 4% to 58%; P. = .03), with no significant difference in the 3200-IU/day group 30% (95% CI, 5% – 53%; P. = .08) Reduced risk. in fact: The authors propose that high-dose vitamin D3 supplementation may reduce the incidence of atrial fibrillation in a generally healthy, vitamin D-sufficient elderly population. They note that additional controlled trials, especially in diverse populations, are needed. Study details: The study was conducted by Dr. Jyrki K. Virtanen and colleagues at Kuopio Institute of Public Health and Clinical Nutrition, University of Eastern Finland. was published in American Heart Journal. Limitations: Atrial fibrillation was not prespecified as the primary outcome and the results differ from those of other randomized controlled trials. No information about the type of AF (eg, paroxysmal or non-paroxysmal) was available, nor was the participant’s history of AF available. All participants were Caucasian from Finland, which limited the generalizability of the results. Disclosure: This work was supported by the Finnish Academy, the University of Eastern Finland, the Juho Vainio Foundation, the Medicinska Understödsföreningen Liv och Hälsa, the Finnish Cardiovascular Research Foundation, the Finnish Diabetes Research Foundation, and the Finnish Cultural Foundation. Co-author Joanne E. Manson, M.D., MPH, Ph.D., disclosed funding from the National Institutes of Health and Mars Edge. Co-author Matti Uusitupa, MD, announced the receipt of a grant from Orion Corp. Other authors have not disclosed relevant financial relationships. Follow Medscape for more news Facebook, twitter, Instagram, YouTubeand LinkedIn.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.medscape.com/viewarticle/994037

