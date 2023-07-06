Study finds that fluctuations in blood lipid levels are associated with increased risk of Alzheimer’s disease





It’s a well-known fact that high cholesterol can lead to health problems. But a five-year swing in total cholesterol levels may also pose a problem, increasing the risk of dementia later in life, a new study finds. Video above: Short naps may be key to reducing sleep deprivation at dementia risk It adds to the body of evidence that it can reduce the risk of functional decline, possibly reduce the risk of dementia, and protect cognitive health,” said director Christopher Weber. Email about the global scientific efforts of the Alzheimer’s Society. He was not involved in the research. They found that among nearly 11,700 adults with an average age of 71 years, those with the most variability in total cholesterol levels had a 19% higher risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease or Alzheimer’s disease-related dementia. Within 12 years, called ADRD. The study was published Wednesday in the journal Neurology. The findings suggest an “urgent need for strategies to prevent Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias,” said study author Suzette J. Bielinski, a genetic epidemiologist at the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota. said in a news release. “Routine screening for cholesterol and triglyceride levels is a common part of standard medical care,” added Bielinski. “Variations in these results over time may help identify who is at higher risk for dementia, help us understand the mechanisms of dementia development, and ultimately may play a role in reducing the risk of dementia.”Previous studies have shown that lipid levels in the blood, such as cholesterol and triglycerides, are associated with Alzheimer’s disease. and other dementias. Previous studies have also found that variations in total cholesterol levels over time are associated with Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias, but how risk differs among specific types of cholesterol. A new study reveals that we don’t fully understand why. According to the authors’ definition, lipid variability refers to changes in an individual’s lipid levels over time, whether increased or decreased. The authors sought to better understand the relationship between multiple lipid types and Alzheimer’s disease or related dementias by examining health records. Participants were adults from Minnesota, mostly Caucasian, who had not been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease or ADRD. Participants’ lipid levels were collected on at least three different days during the five-year period leading up to the January 1, 2006 start of the study. The researchers then followed the participants through 2018 to see if they developed Alzheimer’s disease or related dementias. In addition to total cholesterol, the study also tracked triglycerides, a type of fat derived from butter and oil. Low density lipoprotein cholesterol, also known as LDL or “bad” cholesterol. And high-density lipoprotein cholesterol is known as HDL or “good” cholesterol. In neurological studies, changes in LDL and HDL cholesterol were not associated with increased risk of Alzheimer’s disease or related dementias. However, participants with the most variability in triglyceride levels had a 23% higher risk than those with the least variability. Lipids and Neurodegenerative Diseases The authors found an association, but not causality, between variations in cholesterol and triglyceride levels and disease risk. Alzheimer’s disease and associated dementia In addition, this study had several limitations. The authors looked at Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias as a whole, without distinguishing between types of dementia. It is also unclear whether any of the participants had undiagnosed Alzheimer’s disease or related dementias at the start of the study, which could theoretically lead to changes in diet and activity, and thus lipid fluctuations. be. Also, the authors did not have data on what the participants’ lipid levels were between 2006 and 2018. “Further studies looking at changes in this relationship over time are needed to confirm the results and potentially explore preventive strategies,” Bielinski said, adding that changes in lipid levels and Alzheimer’s disease or related dementia are more likely to occur. It remains unclear exactly how the risks of But experts have theories about the mechanism. “Cholesterol fluctuations can adversely affect vascular health in the brain and may contribute to cognitive decline and increased risk of developing dementia, including Alzheimer’s disease,” said Weber. Stated. Fluctuations in total cholesterol can destabilize plaque in arteries, increasing the risk of damage to the brain and its blood vessels, studies show. This may increase the risk of experiencing cognitive impairment and Alzheimer’s later in life, Weber said. According to the Mayo Clinic and Weber, the best way to maintain lipid levels, brain function and heart health involves making a few lifestyle adjustments. — such as exercising regularly at least most days of the week. Avoid added sugars and refined carbohydrates that can raise triglycerides. Lose excess weight. Choose healthier fats, such as those found in plants and salmon. If lifestyle changes aren’t enough, doctors may prescribe drugs and supplements to help lower cholesterol and triglycerides, such as statins, fibrates, fish oil, and niacin. I am concerned about my cardiovascular health, my cholesterol levels and my cognitive decline,” Weber said in an email.

It’s a well-known fact that high cholesterol can lead to health problems. However, if total cholesterol fluctuates significantly within his five years, elevated cholesterol levels can also cause problems. Risk of later dementiaa new study found.

Video above: Short naps may be key to reducing dementia risk “This study suggests that addressing specific modifiable risk factors and promoting healthy behaviors may reduce the risk of cognitive decline, possibly reduce the risk of dementia, and protect cognitive health. It adds another body of evidence that shows what we can do,” said Christopher Weber, Global Science Director of the Alzheimer’s Society in an email. He was not involved in the research. Researchers found that among nearly 11,700 adults with an average age of 71, those with the most variability in total cholesterol levels would develop Alzheimer’s disease or Alzheimer’s disease-related dementia (also known as ADRD) within 12 years. found a 19% higher risk.The study was published on Wednesday Published in neurological journals. The findings “suggest an urgent need for strategies to prevent Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias,” said study author Suzette J. Bielinski, a genetic epidemiologist at the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota. said in a news release. “Routine screening for cholesterol and triglyceride levels is a common part of standard medical care,” added Bielinski. “Variations in these results over time may help identify who is at higher risk for dementia, help us understand the mechanisms of dementia development, and ultimately It will help determine whether smoothing out the variability in s can play a role in reducing the risk of dementia.” Previous studies have found that abnormally high levels of lipids in the blood, such as cholesterol and triglycerides, are associated with Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias. Previous studies have also found that variations in total cholesterol levels over time are associated with Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias, but how risk differs among specific types of cholesterol. A new study reveals that we don’t fully understand why. According to the authors’ definition, lipid variability refers to any change in an individual’s lipid levels over time, whether increased or decreased. The authors sought to better understand the relationship between multiple lipid types and Alzheimer’s disease or related dementias by examining health records of predominantly Caucasian adults from Minnesota who had not been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease or ADRD. I tried. Participants’ lipid levels were collected on at least three different days during the five-year period prior to the study’s start on January 1, 2006, and researchers were asked whether participants had developed Alzheimer’s disease or related dementia by 2018. tracked. In this study, in addition to total cholesterol, triglycerides, kind of fat It comes from butter and oil. Low density lipoprotein cholesterol, also known as LDL or “bad” cholesterol. And high-density lipoprotein cholesterol is known as HDL or “good” cholesterol. In neurological studies, changes in LDL and HDL cholesterol were not associated with increased risk of Alzheimer’s disease or related dementias. However, participants with the most variability in triglyceride levels had a 23% higher risk than those with the least variability. Lipids and neurodegenerative diseases The authors found an association, but not a causal relationship, between varying levels of cholesterol and triglycerides and the risk of Alzheimer’s disease and related dementia. Additionally, this study had some limitations. The authors looked at Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias as a whole, without distinguishing between types of dementia. It is also unclear whether any of the participants had undiagnosed Alzheimer’s disease or related dementias at the start of the study, which could theoretically lead to changes in diet and activity, and thus lipid fluctuations. be. The authors also did not have data on what the participants’ lipid levels were from 2006 to 2018. “Further studies examining changes in this relationship over time are needed to confirm our results and potentially explore prevention strategies,” Bielinski said. Exactly how changes in lipid levels are linked to the risk of Alzheimer’s disease or related dementia remains unclear, Bielinski said. However, experts have theories about the mechanism. “Cholesterol fluctuations can adversely affect vascular health in the brain and may contribute to cognitive decline and increased risk of developing dementia, including Alzheimer’s disease,” said Dr. Weber. rice field. Studies have shown that fluctuations in total cholesterol can lead to plaque instability in arteries and increase the risk of damage to the brain and its blood vessels. This may increase the risk of experiencing cognitive impairment and Alzheimer’s later in life, Weber said. Management of blood lipid levels According to the Mayo Clinic and Weber, the best way to maintain lipid levels, brain function and heart health involves making a few lifestyle adjustments. For example, exercise regularly at least most days of the week. Avoid added sugars and refined carbohydrates that can raise triglycerides. Lose excess weight. Choose healthier fats, such as those found in plants and salmon. and limit alcohol. If lifestyle changes aren’t enough, your doctor may prescribe drugs and supplements such as statins, fibrates, fish oil, and niacin to help lower cholesterol and triglycerides. “If you’re concerned about cardiovascular health, cholesterol levels, or declining cognitive function, always talk to your doctor or health care provider,” Weber said in an email.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kcra.com/article/blood-lipid-levels-alzheimers/44452470 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos