Can Ozempic and Wegovy Curb Addiction and Other Negative Behaviors?

of diabetes medicine Ozempic It has been touted as a miracle drug for rapid and dramatic weight loss.

In addition to creating a social media sensation on its own, people using the injectable drug (also prescribed for overweight and obesity under the name Wegobee) have reported startling side effects. there is Smoking, nail biting, impulse buying, binge eating.

The effects of these drugs on drinking urges are currently receiving the most attention. “It’s not a desire, it’s not a thought,” said Jeff Cobb, a 69-year-old brokerage attorney based in Coronado, Calif.

For the past four years, Cobb has struggled with orthopedic issues.he had hip replacement surgery Spine surgery is also scheduled, and knee surgery is just a few weeks away. Unable to pursue her passions such as running, skiing and road biking, she found herself “relatively immobile”, which contributed to her weight gain. Bored and irritable, he found himself drinking more than before, which further led to his weight gain.

His doctor then prescribed Ozempic to help him lose weight before his upcoming knee surgery.

“If I was bored at home, I might go make a drink. said he had lost 15 pounds.

His experience joins a library of anecdotes from patients taking Ozempic and Wegovy’s active ingredient semaglutide. Currently, the medical community is asking, “Can this class of drugs actually treat addiction?”

How do drugs like Ozempic work?

Originally developed for diabetes, semaglutide belongs to a group of drugs known as GLP-1 agonists.according to Lorenzo Reggio, M.D., Ph.D.A senior researcher and physician scientist at the National Institutes of Health, drugs like Ozempic mimic GLP-1, a hormone produced in the gut in response to food that directs the intestinal environment. pancreas It releases insulin, regulates blood sugar levels, and curbs hunger.

“Appetite is suppressed and remains so for a long time.” [than the body is able to do on its own]says Dr. Reggio. Semaglutide stays in the body longer than the GLP-1 hormone, which keeps you feeling fuller for longer and reduces your cravings for food, he explained.

Scientists are now beginning to investigate the effects of semaglutide on other types of cravings. Published by Leggio A study published in the journal on May 16 JCI Insights We show that semaglutide reduces alcohol intake in rodents.he suggests that the drug may change GABA neurotransmitterhas been implicated in the development and treatment of alcohol use disorders.

Semaglutide may affect the brain’s ‘reward center’

Dr. Scott KanoskiNeurobiologists at USC Dornlife in Los Angeles say semaglutide can affect the brain’s reward center.of Rodent study published molecular psychiatry in July 2019He and his team found that this class of drugs may act on the hippocampus, one of the brain regions that controls certain aspects of eating behavior, such as the urge to continue eating “tasty” food. discovered. However, the study notes that more research is needed to elucidate the underlying mechanisms.

“One way this can happen is by undermining reward cues to encourage release. dopamineIt’s a biological currency for motivation and reward in the brain,” says Dr. Kanosky.

Ozempic or Munjaro (another GLP-1 agonist, tilzepatide) may not result in a pleasant “high” from experiences that normally provide dopamine rewards, including activities such as nail biting and compulsive shopping. there is.

While most research on semaglutide has so far focused on food intake, Professor Kanosky believes that this class of drugs acts on the brain’s reward circuits to reduce cravings for other substances, such as alcohol and cocaine. A recent animal study found that it is possible, he said.

Clinical trials investigating long-term effects of Ozempic

Through a new clinical trial, researchers will learn whether the findings in the rodent study apply to humans, and how patients taking semaglutide experience lack of craving for alcohol. You may check whether

“Many patients in our clinical trials asked questions like ‘I found alcohol unattractive’ or ‘I was out and didn’t feel good’. “It’s like drinking alcohol,” he said, “if this could be drug related.” Dr. Jenna Shaw TronieriAssistant Professor of Psychiatry and Clinical Services at Weight and Center eating disorders at the Perelman School of Medicine, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia.

She recruited 120 obese patients taking semaglutide to participate in a 72-week clinical trial studying the drug’s long-term effects on appetite.

Meanwhile, Professor Reggio is preparing a double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial that will focus on how semaglutide affects alcoholics.

They say the study reveals answers to important questions, such as whether semaglutide reduces the desire to drink or overeat, who the drug is best suited for, and what the optimal dosage is. hope to be

“To answer the three questions, it’s important to do what we call the ‘gold standard’ in clinical drug development,” says Reggio. “It gives us hope that semaglutide can make changes in the brain that could lead to relief for addicts.”