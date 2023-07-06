Health
Physical activity over 60 improves quality of life
summary: Researchers found a correlation between physical activity and quality of life in adults over the age of 60. The study, which involved approximately 1,500 participants, found that decreased physical activity and increased sedentary behavior led to poor quality of life.
This study highlights the importance of maintaining an active lifestyle into old age. Regular moderate to vigorous physical activity reduces the risk of some health complications and improves overall health.
Important facts:
- Participants who were more physically active at the start and spent less time in sedentary activities had a higher quality of life thereafter.
- Decreases in physical activity and increases in sedentary behavior over 6 years were associated with lower quality of life scores.
- This study suggests that there is a causal link between maintaining physical activity and improving quality of life, with physical activity contributing to reduced pain, increased muscle strength and improved mental health. .
sauce: Cambridge University
Quality of life declines as adults age 60 and older spend less time doing physical activity, according to a Cambridge study of about 1,500 adults.
The same was true for increased sedentary time, such as watching TV or reading. Researchers say this highlights the need to encourage older adults to stay active.
physical activity It is known to reduce the risk of many diseases such as heart disease, stroke, diabetes and cancer, especially when moderate intensity increases heart rate.
The NHS recommends that adults do at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity activity or 75 minutes of vigorous-intensity activity per week.
Older people are also encouraged to avoid prolonged sitting and engage in light activity if physically possible, or at least stand up. This is because it has clear health benefits for older people.
A team led by University of Cambridge researchers used accelerometers to monitor activity levels in 1,433 participants aged 60 and over. Participants were recruited to the EPIC (European Prospective Cancer Investigation)-Norfolk Study.
In addition to this, the team also looked at health-related quality of life, a measure of health and well-being that includes pain, ability to care for oneself, anxiety and mood. Participants were given a score between 0 (worst quality of life) and 1 (best quality of life) based on their responses to a questionnaire.
A lower quality of life score is associated with increased risk of hospitalization, worse posthospital outcomes, and premature death.
Participants were followed for an average of just under 6 years, and changes in behavior and quality of life were observed.
The research results are Health and Quality of Life Outcomes.
Six years after the initial assessment, on average, both men and women had lost about 24 minutes of moderate-to-vigorous physical activity per day.
At the same time, total sedentary time increased by an average of about 33 minutes per day for men and about 38 minutes per day for women.
People who engaged in moderate-to-vigorous physical activity and spent less time sedentary at the first assessment had a higher quality of life thereafter. When he spent an hour more active per day, his quality of life score increased by 0.02.
Quality of life scores decreased by 0.03 for each minute less moderate-to-vigorous physical activity per day, measured 6 years after the initial assessment. This means that a person whose time spent participating in such activities decreased by 15 minutes per day, his score decreased by 0.45 compared to hers.
Increased sedentary behavior was also associated with decreased quality of life, with an increase in total sedentary time of 1 minute per day and a 0.012 decrease in all scores 6 years after the first measurement. Did.
This means that anyone who spends more than 15 minutes sitting per day loses 0.18 in their score.
Translating this result into clinical practice, it was previously reported that a 0.1 point improvement in QOL score was associated with a 6.9% reduction in early death and a 4.2% reduction in hospitalization risk.
Dr Dharani Yelakarva, Department of Public Health and Primary Care, University of Cambridge, said: “At any stage of life, it’s very important to keep yourself active, to limit, to rest when you can, and to spend time sitting. It is.” We are in the.
“This seems especially important in later life, when it can lead to significant improvements in quality of life and physical and mental health.”
Because they measured physical activity and sedentary behavior at different time points, the researchers say they can be very confident in demonstrating a causal relationship: an improvement in quality of life. because For example, people stay more physically active.
Dr. Irakarva further added: “There are several ways in which we can potentially maintain a better quality of life by improving our physical behavior.
“For example, increased physical activity reduces pain in common conditions such as osteoarthritis. Increased physical activity also improves muscle strength and helps older people keep themselves fit.” I know it’s going to be
“Similarly, depression and anxiety are associated with quality of life and can be improved by being more active and sitting less.”
The EPIC and Norfolk studies are funded by the Medical Research Council and Cancer Research UK.
5 ways to stay physically active in old age
- Daily brisk walk – ideally around 20 minutes
- gardening
- ride a bicycle
- dancing
- tennis
About this aging and exercise research news
author: Craig Brierley
sauce: Cambridge University
contact: Craig Brierley – University of Cambridge
image: Image credited to Neuroscience News
Original research: open access.
“Associations between changes in physical activity and sedentary time and health-related quality of life in UK older adults: an EPIC-Norfolk cohort studyby Dharani Yelakarva et al. Health and Quality of Life Outcomes
overview
Associations between changes in physical activity and sedentary time and health-related quality of life in UK older adults: an EPIC-Norfolk cohort study
Background
To date, no studies have examined the association between objectively measured changes in physical behavior and follow-up QoL in older adults. Based on cross-sectional evidence, it is biologically plausible that such an association exists. If so, this supports the referral of activity interventions and the inclusion of her QoL as a result of trials of such interventions.
method
We used hip-worn accelerometers at baseline (2006–2011) to measure physical activity (total physical activity, moderate-to-vigorous physical activity (MVPA), light physical activity, total sitting time, and prolonged sitting bouts) were evaluated for 7 days. Survey (2012-2016) and health-related quality of life (QoL) using the EQ-5D questionnaire during follow-up of 1,433 participants (aged 60 years and older) in the EPIC (European Prospective Investigation on Cancer) Norfolk study. investigated. EQ-5D summary scores were used, with 0 being the worst perceived quality of life and 1 being the best. We used multi-step regression to assess the predictive association of baseline physical behavior with follow-up QoL and the association of behavioral change with follow-up QoL.
result
On average, MVPA decreased by 4.0 min/day/year (SD 8.3) in men and 4.0 min/day/year (SD 12.0) in women between baseline and follow-up. Total sitting time increased by a mean of 5.5 minutes/day/year (SD 16.0) in men and 6.4 minutes/day/year (SD 15.0) in women between baseline and follow-up. The mean (SD) follow-up was 5.8 (1.8) years.
We found that higher baseline MVPA and less sedentary time were associated with higher subsequent QoL (e.g., 1 hour/day more baseline MVPA was associated with a 0.02 higher EQ-5D score, 95% was associated with CI 0.06, 0.36). A more pronounced decrease in activity was associated with worsening Hr-QoL (0.005 (95% CI 0.003, 0.008) decrease in EQ-5D per minute/day/year of MVPA). Increased sedentary behavior was also associated with decreased QoL (EQ-5D decreased by 0.002, 95% CI -0.003, increase in total sedentary time by -0.0007 per hour/day/year).
Conclusion
Promoting physical activity and limiting sedentary time in older adults may improve quality of life, so this relationship should be explored at future costs so that more delegation of activity interventions can be considered. Should be included in impact analysis.
|
