Dementia is associated with changes in blood lipids over time
Longitudinal studies have shown that fluctuations in total cholesterol and triglyceride levels in people over the age of 60 are associated with increased risk of developing dementia, including Alzheimer’s disease.
Over a median follow-up of 12.9 years, participants in the highest quintile of total cholesterol variation had a 19% increased risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease or related dementia compared to the lowest quintile (HR 1.19, 95% CI 1.04-1.36, P.= 0.011), reported Dr. Suzette Bielinski, Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minnesota, and co-authors.
People in the highest quintile of triglyceride variation had a 23% increased risk compared to the lowest quintile (HR 1.23, 95% CI 1.08-1.41, P.= 0.002), the researchers wrote: neurology.
“Routine screening for cholesterol and triglyceride levels is a common part of standard medical care,” Dr. Bielinski said in a statement. “Variations in these results over time will help identify who is at higher risk for dementia, help us understand the mechanisms of dementia development, and ultimately smooth out these variations.” It may help determine whether can play a role in reducing the risk of dementia.”
Bielinski et al. noted that vascular risk factors, including hyperlipidemia, are associated with dementia, but most studies measure them at a single time point. Studies of cholesterol variation over time have not evaluated the relationship between dementia and variations in high-density lipoprotein cholesterol (HDL-C), low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C), and triglycerides, they add. rice field.
Researchers surveyed 11,571 participants. Rochester Epidemiology Project (REP) is a medical records system that connects researchers with data from community health providers who care for residents of southern Minnesota and western Wisconsin.
Participants were aged 60 years or older, had no diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease or dementia as of the index date of January 1, 2006, and had lipid measurements, including total cholesterol, triglycerides, LDL-C, or HDL-C. had received three or more 5 years before the index date.
Most recent lipid values prior to January 2006 are considered baseline measurements. Lipid fluctuations were defined as changes in lipid levels over time, regardless of direction, and were measured using mean-independent fluctuations.
Alzheimer’s disease and dementia diagnoses were determined by ICD codes. The researchers did not discriminate by type of dementia and included all dementias. CMS definition Alzheimer’s disease and Alzheimer’s disease-related dementia.
The study population was followed from baseline until dementia onset, death, or 31 December 2018. The average age was 71 years, 54% were female, and 96% were Caucasian.
Participants’ medical history included stroke (13%), myocardial infarction (7%), diabetes (35%), or cancer (22%). Half of the participants were on lipid-lowering therapy at baseline. Findings were adjusted for gender, race, education, and lipid-lowering treatment.
A total of 2,473 (21%) were diagnosed with dementia during the follow-up period. No association was found between changes in LDL-C and HDL-C and dementia risk.
Bielinski noted that it is not clear how or why variations in total cholesterol and triglyceride levels are related to dementia risk. Changes in her BMI, which may occur as dementia progresses, may be a factor. The researchers observed that some lipid level fluctuations may be biomarkers rather than risk factors for dementia.
“Further studies examining changes in this relationship over time are needed to confirm our results and potentially explore prevention strategies,” Bielinski said.
The researchers acknowledged that the study had several limitations. People in the study had more comorbidities than others. The subtype of dementia is unknown and the ICD code may underdiagnose dementia. Additionally, this cohort was predominantly Caucasian and the results may not be representative of other populations.
Disclosure
Funding for this study was provided by a grant from the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute.
Bielinski did not disclose any information. One co-author reported ties to Biogen, LabCorp, Lilly, Merck, Siemens Healthniers, the National Institutes of Health, and the US Department of Defense.
Primary information
neurology
Source reference: Moser ED, et al “Association of Alzheimer’s disease incidence and changes in blood lipid levels over time with Alzheimer’s disease-associated dementia.” Neurology 2023; DOI: 10.1212/WNL.0000000000207595.
