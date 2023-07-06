Cook County horse tests positive for EEE





ADEL – Cook County horse tests positive for Eastern Equine Encephalitis, urging prevention. release: A horse tested positive for Eastern equine encephalitis in Cook County. Although there is an EEE vaccine for horses, there is no vaccine for humans, so prevention is important. The Southern Health District of the Georgia Department of Public Health wants to remind all South Georgians that prevention is the best way to avoid mosquito-borne illness. Most mosquito-borne diseases are transmitted to humans and animals through the bites of infected mosquitoes. Here are some tips for avoiding mosquito bites: Use repellents containing DEET, picardine, IR3535, or lemon eucalyptus oil on exposed skin and clothing.

Wear long sleeves and long pants weather permitting.

Install safe and intact screens on windows and doors to keep mosquitoes out.

Empty standing water from flowerpots, buckets, barrels, water pools, and other containers to eliminate mosquito breeding grounds. The water is drained by drilling a hole in the tire swing.

Dusk and dawn are peak times for mosquito bites, so be sure to use repellent, wear protective clothing, or consider activities indoors. “Unfortunately, it’s not uncommon to see EEE detected during the summer in our area,” said Chris Calhoun, District Environmental Health Director. “That’s why we encourage everyone to take mosquito bite prevention seriously. Please avoid going out during this time.” Anyone interested in getting their horse vaccinated should contact their veterinarian as soon as possible. For more information on mosquito-borne diseases, visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website. www.cdc.gov.

