More adults than children are diagnosed with ADHD for the first time

For the first time since statistics were collected, more adults than children were prescribed ADHD medications, according to a report from the National Health Service of England (NHS England). Data show that ADHD drug prescriptions increased by 32% among adults and 12% among children under 17 in 2022/23. Last year, 233,000 people in the UK were prescribed ADHD medication, of which 120,000 were adults. The annual report said. However, boys aged 10 to 14 are still the largest group across all age and gender groups at 20.3%. It was the first time since 2015/16 that more adults were recorded as being prescribed the drug, it added, reflecting that use in this group has increased more rapidly in recent years. . Overall, 2.54 million ADHD products were prescribed in 2022/23, an increase of 19.3% year-on-year. Interest rates have risen even more rapidly since 2020, Analysis showed. Questions Raised About Evaluation of Private Clinics for ADHD in May A BBC investigation found that patients had been diagnosed based on poor quality online tests. Due to long NHS waiting lists found in the programme, patients routinely rely on private health care providers, and GPs said this reflected the reality of the situation. Professor Azeem Majeed, general practitioner professor of primary care and public health at Imperial College London, says there is a growing demand for ADHD assessments for all ages at his clinic in south London. Stated. In fact, referral requests are so common that he created a template referral letter to ensure that all correct information was included and the referral was not rejected. General practitioners have repeatedly questioned co-treatment arrangements when prescribing for ADHD. “The figures regarding the increase in prescribing of ADHD medications do not surprise general practitioners, as there has been a significant increase in ADHD evaluation requests in recent years in both children and adults.” “After diagnosis and initiation of drug treatment, responsibility for long-term prescribing for ADHD patients usually rests with general practice. “Currently, referrals, routes of care, waiting times and ongoing management are putting a lot of pressure on primary care teams and stressing patients, so prescribing figures are on the rise for NHS England in this area of ​​care. It just shows the need to pay attention.” Key figures on ADHD in the UK Number of cases increased from 107,000 in 2015/16 to 233,000

2.5 million medicines compared to 1.3 million in 2015/16

Prescription Growth Trend Continues and Accelerates in 2020

The largest group is boys aged 10-14 years, with nearly double the number of male patients

25% more cases in the least-favored areas compared to the least-favored areas

