Non-Invasive Blood Glucose Monitor Comparable to a Diabetic Finger Prick

Issuer: Hirsch IB et al. Presentation Location: Scientific Sessions of the American Diabetes Association. June 23-26, 2023. San Diego (hybrid conferencing).

Disclosure: Hirsch reports consulting to Abbott Diabetes, Hagar, and Lifecare, and research support from Beta Bionics, Dexcom, and Insulet. See poster for relevant financial disclosures of all other authors.





Important points: A noninvasive blood glucose monitor measured blood glucose with accuracy similar to a finger prick. This non-invasive device has the potential to detect hypoglycemia more quickly than current continuous blood glucose monitoring.

This non-invasive device has the potential to detect hypoglycemia more quickly than current continuous blood glucose monitoring. San Diego—Novel non-invasive blood glucose monitor According to the presenter, it may be possible to measure blood sugar levels with the same accuracy as a finger prick. The GWave Blood Glucose Monitor (Hagar) uses radio frequency to non-invasively measure venous blood glucose concentration while filtering out white noise. device It measures glucose in venous blood, in contrast to CGM, which measures glucose in interstitial fluid. Findings from a version of GWave using the second-generation chip show that the device detects blood glucose levels similar to oral glucose tolerance tests, without the lag time observed in current continuous blood glucose monitoring devices. They were able to identify insulin-induced hypoglycemia. Data presented at the Scientific Sessions of the American Diabetes Association.











“My prediction is… we’ll see how primitive CGM is today compared to what’s to come.” [with noninvasive blood glucose monitoring],” Dr. Irl B. Hirsch, A medical professor at the University of Washington School of Medicine in Seattle told Helio. Hirsch et al. conducted noninvasive blood glucose monitoring in 75 study participants, of whom 28 had type 1 diabetes, 6 had type 2 diabetes, 10 were pregnant with diabetes, and 31 were nondiabetic. Met. Five of the participants were under the age of 15. After the GWave measurement, the participant used fingersticks to collect three of her blood samples. The average of three fingerstick tests was calculated as a comparative material for GWave results. Diabetic measurements using personal CGM were also compared with measurements from GWave. Glucose measurements were plotted using the Clarke error grid. Mean absolute relative differences were calculated to determine the accuracy of her GWave monitoring compared to finger prick. Of the collected GWave measurements, 97% were in Clarke error grid zone A, defined as clinically accurate. The mean absolute relative difference between GWave blood glucose monitoring and finger-prick blood glucose was 6.7%. Comparing blood glucose levels measured by GWave and the two CGM devices, the non-invasive meter measured blood glucose levels similar to finger-prick measurements under insulin-induced hypoglycemia, whereas both CGM devices measured higher blood glucose levels than non-invasive meters and finger pricks. 90 minutes after the onset of insulin-induced hypoglycemia. Furthermore, when comparing measurements from the GWave monitor and the 75 g oral glucose tolerance test, the noninvasive device showed glucose spikes at the same rate as measured via intravenous glucose. Hirsch said the novelty of noninvasive blood glucose monitoring devices makes it difficult to pinpoint exactly when they will hit the market. “The FDA has never seen anything like this before,” Hirsch said. “You can’t predict what questions they’ll ask, and that’s the number one reason. I think the fact that there is no delay in lowering blood sugar is important because…all of these benefits.” Hirsch noted that data presented at the conference had blood sugar levels as low as 180 mg/dL. He said more research is needed to look at hypoglycemia and fluctuations in blood sugar levels.

