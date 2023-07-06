Why depression after traumatic brain injury is different

T.Traumatic brain injury increases the risk of major depression eight-fold. The psychological trauma caused by something that caused such deep damage, from an explosion in a combat zone to a blow in a stadium, may be understandable, but neuroscientists have long suspected and failed to identify. There is also a physiological component.

“As clinicians, many of us had an intuition: [TBI-associated depression] is a different disease,” said Shan Siddiqui, an assistant professor of psychiatry at Harvard Medical School and a clinical neuropsychiatrist at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston. “Why hasn’t anyone detected it until now? I think the reason is that unlike other mental illnesses, traumatic brain injury caused a kind of structural reorganization of the brain.”

Now, thanks to improved imaging technology and the advent of brain stimulation, there may be methods to first map and then target the brain circuits disrupted by traumatic brain injuries that cause certain forms of depression. there is. Dr. Siddiqi describes depression associated with traumatic brain injury, independent of traumatic brain injury (not all traumatic brain injury patients develop depression), major depressive disorder, and psychiatric disorders. He led a cohort study that pinpoints distinct brain connectivity profiles in post-traumatic stress disorder and different types of depression severity. patient’s.

Siddiqi spoke with STAT about the matter. study, was published Wednesday in Science Translational Medicine. This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.

What makes people with clinical depression after a traumatic brain injury different from people with other types of depression?

there is actually multiple clinical trials Antidepressants and antidepressant psychotherapy have been shown to have no real effect on traumatic brain injuries in humans. There are certain differences in terms of symptoms, but no one has been able to detect any physiological differences. There are also hypotheses about how their brains differ, but they have not been proven.

How do their symptoms differ?

People with major depression are usually unable to experience pleasure. People with traumatic brain injury not only have difficulty being motivated by fun, they often have difficulty learning from their frustration. And these are similar brain networks. Learning from pleasurable experiences is primarily a dopamine-mediated phenomenon, involving certain chemicals as we know them. Although pleasure and frustration involve different neurotransmitters, they are involved in the same brain circuits and have specific anatomical connections that teach us to learn from both pleasure and frustration.

In normal major depression, you might feel like, “I don’t care, I’m useless, what the hell does that mean?” However, people with traumatic brain injury-related depression are often seen repeatedly doing things they would normally learn, get frustrated with, and give up on. For example, you may become impulsively angry or easily irritated by seemingly small things because you haven’t learned from your frustration.

What causes traumatic brain injury to cause this?

The hypothesis is that whether it’s a blast injury, a car accident, or a repetitive head injury from soccer, it turns out to affect long axons, the long pathways in the brain, differently. . Even if there is no local physical structural damage to the brain, damage to the longest connections in the brain can occur if there is a brain injury that affects the whole by shear stresses that tend to twist the brain. , from the orbitofrontal cortex to the limbic system, that is, to specific circuits. In these patients, the circuits appear to be disproportionately affected.

what did you study

We set out to try to design a brain stimulation treatment for these patients. In the process of designing that therapy, we needed to find a suitable target.

So, have you applied high-precision functional mapping of brain network connectivity to functional MRI data, and have you also previously conducted pilot clinical trials using brain stimulation?

We designed a clinical trial to individually map brains to networks hypothesized to be involved in depression associated with traumatic brain injury. And it worked, at least in pilot studies. We treated only about 9 patients and 5 controls, and it worked. We were excited about this because no other treatment had been shown to work for these people.

However, the goals we used were speculative. It was hypothetical. We never proved they were the right targets. One of the big questions that’s been on my mind all along is that before he spends $5 million to start a multicenter clinical trial, he wants to have a little more confidence in the targets he’s using.

We then performed this analysis to determine whether this network was indeed abnormal in these patients. And the more data I looked at, the more I found the same answer.

What has this confirmed?

Unlike other mental illnesses, traumatic brain injury causes a kind of structural reorganization of the brain. So we need to map each person’s individual brain. …until very recently, we didn’t have that technology.

Now that we have the technology to map individual brains, we can detect these differences. And we tested it in our studies. We find that mapping individually is much better than using group-level assumptions about network locations.

Are there any precautions?

It has not been proven that this network is causally involved in depression associated with traumatic brain injury. One thing we don’t yet know is whether it is damage to the network that causes depression after TBI, or whether something else in the healing process is causing some kind of damage to this network. I mean, are there any? Are there any benefits or compensations? That is what we want to study by observing people longitudinally.

One of the things we want to do in this longitudinal study is to conduct a more careful and refined phenotypic analysis so that we can get a clearer picture of whether there are specific symptom patterns that correlate with these specific connectivity patterns. is to do

How long does it take?

I think it will take 4-5 years at the longest before the trial starts. If successful, this personalized treatment should become a reality in the not too distant future. That is individualized, individualized treatment. We are already developing an FDA-approved brain stimulation treatment for depression. There are some studies suggesting that it works for people with traumatic brain injuries as well.

I think the fact that this is a distinct obstacle is something we have long sought confirmation in clinical practice. So I think you can use that information to think about your patients a little differently.

What is the conclusion?

There is a debate among clinicians about when depression develops after TBI and whether it is associated with the physical trauma of the brain injury or with the mental trauma associated with brain injury. , the debate continues. And I think this study adds more evidence to the camp that it was probably due to physical rather than emotional trauma. We have seen in the past that showing detectable changes in the brain of certain things influences policy makers to think differently about them.

What do you say to your patients?

That there is indeed physical brain damage associated with depression. I think it’s important to tell these patients that even if emotional trauma is important, it’s potentially just as important. But when it’s related to physical trauma, people feel more justified.