Study shows real-world COVID-19 vaccine response in vulnerable patient group | Empire News













Data from the OCTAVE study are the first to demonstrate the response of a COVID-19 vaccine in immunocompromised or immunosuppressed people.

A British study of the real-world efficacy of COVID-19 vaccination found that two doses of the vaccine may not provide complete protection for immunocompromised patients, and some patients may be infected with COVID-19. An increased potential risk of severe infection and death from viral infections has been identified.

Findings from the OCTAVE study reveal that a subset of clinically at-risk patients did not receive complete protection from two doses of the same COVID-19 vaccine. . However, people with conditions that impair the immune system, such as cancer, inflammatory arthritis, kidney disease, or liver disease, may be at increased risk of serious complications from COVID-19.

This research natural medicinehighlights key data on infection rates, disease severity and mortality in a group of patients with compromised immune systems studied up to 1 year after first vaccination.

“This study shows that not all ‘vulnerable’ or ‘immune-compromised’ people respond in the same way to the SARS-CoV-2 vaccine.” Dr. Michelle Willicombe Department of Immunology

Data cover the period from 2021 to mid-2022 and include patients infected with SARS-CoV-2 alpha, delta, and Omicron strains. However, the study did not estimate the impact of the third and fourth vaccinations subsequently provided to patients in the study group.

The findings show that while most at-risk patient groups had low rates of COVID-19 infection, some groups, particularly those with kidney disease, were at higher risk of severe illness and death from infection. showing. This was especially true during the delta wave of the pandemic. The data also show that Omicron, the SARS-CoV-2 strain that currently predominates worldwide, has increased infection rates among at-risk patients, but fewer patients became seriously ill or died. .

Dr. Michelle Willicombe Co-Chair of the Courts of Imperial College London Department of Immunology “This study shows that not all ‘vulnerable’ or ‘immune-compromised’ people respond in the same way to the SARS-CoV-2 vaccine, such as kidney transplants and patients with kidney disease. Certain patient groups require continued consideration and protection against COVID-19.”

Immunity Insights

The OCTAVE Trial is Medical Research Council (MRC) Participating groups include the Universities of Glasgow, Birmingham, Oxford, Liverpool, Imperial College London and Leeds Teaching Hospital NHS Trust.

More than 2,000 patients were enrolled from 20 hospitals nationwide. In this study, to better understand the impact of poor vaccination response in these groups, state-of-the-art immunoassays on blood samples taken before and/or after COVID-19 vaccination and Patient infection and severity data were used.

Most of the SARS-CoV-2 infections studied occurred more than 6 months after the second vaccination and occurred mainly in patients with kidney transplants, inflammatory arthritis, and Crohn’s disease. Most of these infections were also primary infections.

Most infections were of mild severity, but 9.8% of infections required hospitalization or resulted in death, and these occurred primarily in patients with renal disease.

Government estimates suggest that about 500,000 people in the UK suffer from immunosuppressive diseases, which could put them at higher risk of severe COVID-19 if vaccination fails to fully protect them. It is an important group that has

Dr. Michelle Willicombe Co-Head of Imperial College London Department, Dr. David Thomas. They investigated the efficacy of the novel coronavirus vaccine for kidney disease patients.

Patients with cirrhosis are concerned about an immune response to the COVID-19 vaccine, given both that cirrhosis itself can weaken the immune system and that some patients with cirrhosis require immunosuppression. Another group of patients with

“The main benefits of this study include identifying the small number of patients who may not respond to vaccines, so that health care providers and policy makers can make the best decisions to protect these groups of people. It includes doing Professor Ian McInnes University of Glasgow

member of Department of Metabolism, Digestion and ReproductionLiver ward (including hepatologist) based at St. Mary’s Hospital Dr. Benjamin Marish and Dr. Pineropi Manusouresearch nurses Celia Moore and Gary Hahn also contributed to the study.

The team analyzed the immune response of patients with cirrhosis who received the COVID-19 vaccine. This includes patients who have developed cirrhosis from a variety of causes, and doctors and scientists are finding that patients with alcohol-related liver disease, for example, respond to the COVID-19 vaccine in the same way as those with autoimmune liver disease. helped assess whether

Professor Ian McInnes, Director of the OCTAVE Trial and Vice Chancellor and Dean of the MVLS at the University of Glasgow, said: Our most vulnerable patient group. The main benefits of this study include identifying the small number of patients who may not respond to the vaccine, allowing health care providers and policy makers to make the best decisions to protect these groups of people. includes. Importantly, this study reassures us that the majority of immunocompromised patients in the UK are protected from severe COVID-19 by vaccination programs. ”

Created based on a press release from the University of Glasgow