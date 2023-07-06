Bay Co. Mosquito Control Surveillance EEE Virus





Bay Company, Michigan (WNEM) – After a deadly mosquito-borne virus was discovered in central Michigan, mosquito control experts spoke about what was being done to curb the potentially deadly virus. Eastern equine encephalitis (EEE) was detected in mosquitoes in Bay County. “We are not surprised that EEE came to Bay County. Brandt said the cornerstone of their program is surveillance, using 90 adult mosquito traps each week to identify the amount, type and potential spread of the virus. “We set up intensive trap nets along coastline areas where we expected these mosquitoes to occur, and that was exactly what the trap nets did,” Brandt said. “They identified the virus early and did what we wanted, giving us time to proactively respond to this virus.” Brandt said he wanted people in the area to be aware, not alarmed. “At the moment this is low risk and low threat,” she said. “What we are trying to do is raise awareness. So far we have only one sample of mosquitoes that has tested positive for EEE. Just wear long sleeves and long pants and you will be able to cope.There is no need to avoid going out at this time, so please continue your activities.Take another step of responsibility to protect yourself.” Meanwhile, Brandt and her staff are doing everything they can to keep EEE under control. “When weather permits, we have all our trucks on the road to make sure we are clearing mosquitoes in areas where we have witnessed, or are likely to witness, the virus.” ’” explained Brandt. Brandt said even if EEE is present in your neighborhood, the good news is that experts know about it thanks to mosquito control programs. “We can catch these events early, spread awareness, and hopefully manage the risks and reduce the risks,” Brandt said. Anyone can get EEE, but children and people over the age of 60 are more likely to have severe symptoms. This virus occurs mainly in areas with swamps and marshes. The CDC estimates the human fatality rate at 30 percent. For horses, it is much more deadly, with the American Equine Medical Association reporting a mortality rate of 75-95 percent, usually within 2-3 days of onset of symptoms. Protecting horses with approved vaccines is an important precaution. subscribe TV5 Newsletter Receive the latest local news and weather updates directly to your email daily. Copyright 2023 WNEM. all rights reserved.

