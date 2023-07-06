Yale Cancer Center warns of melanoma risk from summer heat

The hot weather may get more people out this week, but it may come at a cost.

Think about your skin the next time you go to the beach.

“Any sunburn is dangerous,” says Dr. Kathleen Suozzi, a dermatologist at Yale Cancer Center.

Even a few bad sunburns in childhood can lead to skin cancer later, Suozzi said.

“When we look at what happens to skin cells after sunburn, we find that UV exposure triggers something called apoptosis, which kills skin cells and also introduces mutations into the skin in the process. ,” Suozzi said.

In a recent study, the National Cancer Institute documented the incidence of skin cancer in Connecticut at 20% compared to 23% nationally.

“The incidence of melanoma has increased over the last decade,” Suozzi said.

Suozzi said melanoma is the most serious type of skin cancer and can appear as a mole on the skin. If it is large enough, it will be excised by a dermatologist.

She recommended limiting sun exposure and using sunscreen. We recommended consistent application every two hours, preferably at SPF 30 or higher.

Suozzi also suggested sun protection.

“Many clothing brands now offer UPF-rated clothing, which is roughly equivalent to SPF and tells you how well the clothing protects you from UV rays,” Suozzi said.

Surgery is the best way to treat skin cancer, Suozzi said.

Doctors say they can now detect melanoma early. Mean age at diagnosis is 62 years.