Prenatal THC exposure may endanger lifelong health

Researchers at Oregon Health and Science University have shown that THC consumption during pregnancy can affect fetal development, leading to lifelong health effects in offspring.

The preclinical study was published today in the journal clinical epigenetics.

Delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the main psychoactive component of cannabis, is becoming more popular and available in the United States.

Focusing on these regions, analysis showed that exposure to THC altered the epigenome. This refers to the process by which information encoded in genes is transformed into a function or observable trait. Credit: Neuroscience News

The prevalence of cannabis use during pregnancy is also growing rapidly, especially during early pregnancy (when the fetus is most vulnerable to environmental exposures) to relieve common symptoms such as morning sickness.

However, the potential effects of prenatal cannabis use on fetal development remain inconclusive, partly due to the lack of safety data.

This study aimed to identify potential long-term health effects of THC use during pregnancy.

OHSU researchers found that exposure of pregnant subjects to THC altered the placental and fetal epigenomes in a non-human primate model. This includes chemical modifications to the DNA responsible for gene regulation and expression, which tells the gene what, where and when to do something. .

The researchers also found that these changes to gene regulation and expression are consistent with changes seen in many common neurobehavioral conditions, including autism spectrum disorders.

“Cannabis is one of the most commonly used drugs and is widely available across the United States, so there’s a common perception that it’s completely safe to use,” said the study’s lead author, Computational Biologist. Academician Dr. Lindsay Shawley Kendrick said: OHSU He received his PhD in Neuroscience from the Oregon National Primate Research Center (ONPRC).

“The reality is that cannabis still poses a number of health risks for certain people, including those who are pregnant. Time allows us to support safe habits.”

In a nonhuman primate model, the researchers administered THC in their daily diet and compared its effects to a group that received a placebo. Specifically, the researchers identified several key areas of healthy prenatal development: the placenta (the disc of tissue that connects the umbilical cord to the uterus), and epigenetic activity in the fetal lung, brain, and heart. evaluated changes.

Focusing on these regions, analysis showed that exposure to THC altered the epigenome. This refers to the process by which information encoded in genes is transformed into a function or observable trait. All genes (parts of DNA) are specifically coded to contribute to different functions of the body and brain, thus reducing the exposure to epigenetic processes caused by drug exposure, especially during critical developmental periods such as pregnancy. I am concerned about the impact.

Researchers have found significant alterations in genes associated with common neurobehavioral disorders such as autism spectrum disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

These conditions are associated with adverse health effects in childhood and adolescence, including decreased memory and verbal reasoning skills, increased hyperactivity, impulsivity and inattentiveness.

The research team, which includes Elliott Spindel, MD, Elinor Sullivan, MD, Owen McCarty, MD, and Jason Hedges, MD, hopes the results of this study will tell us more. We draw on the limited existing literature on THC use during pregnancy to help guide future cannabis-focused patient counseling and public health policy.

“It is not common for health care providers to discuss cannabis use with patients who are pregnant or trying to conceive,” said corresponding author of the study and associate professor of obstetrics and gynecology (maternal-fetal medicine) at the OHSU School of Medicine. Dr. Jamie Law, MCR said. MD and Division of Reproductive and Developmental Sciences, ONPRC.

“We hope our work will spark a broader dialogue about the risks of cannabis use during the pre-pregnancy and prenatal period, and improve children’s health in the long term.”

Funding: Research reported in this publication was supported by the Reproductive Scientist Development Program, March of Dimes, March of Dimes Foundation, and the Silver Family Innovation Award. This research was also supported by the Office of the Director of the National Institutes of Health, the Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute for Child Health and Human Development, and the National Institute on Substance Abuse, award numbers P51 OD011092, K12 HD000849, R03 HD097116, DP1 DA056493. The content is the sole responsibility of the authors and does not necessarily represent the official views of the National Institutes of Health.

Note: All research involving animal subjects at OHSU must be reviewed and approved by the university’s Animal Care and Use Committee (IACUC). The priority of IACUC is to ensure the health and safety of animal research subjects. The IACUC will also review procedures to ensure the health and safety of those who work with animals.

The IACUC rigorously reviews all animal research proposals to ensure that they have demonstrated scientific value. Justify the use of live animals and selected species. Outline steps to minimize pain and distress. Document appropriate training for all staff involved. and establish that the proposed study does not unnecessarily duplicate previous studies. OHSU cannot work on live animals without IACUC approval.

