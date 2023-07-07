THC use during pregnancy may have lifelong health effects on offspring





Researchers at Oregon Health and Science University have shown that THC consumption during pregnancy can affect fetal development, leading to lifelong health effects in offspring. The preclinical study was published today in the journal clinical epigenetics. Delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the main psychoactive component of cannabis, is becoming more popular and available in the United States. The prevalence of cannabis use during pregnancy is also increasing rapidly, especially during early pregnancy. When the fetus is most vulnerable to environmental exposures – reducing common symptoms such as morning sickness. However, the potential effects of prenatal cannabis use on fetal development remain inconclusive, partly due to the lack of safety data. This study aimed to identify potential long-term health effects of THC use during pregnancy. OHSU researchers found that exposure of pregnant subjects to THC altered the placental and fetal epigenomes in a non-human primate model. This includes chemical modifications to DNA responsible for gene regulation and expression, which tell genes what, where and when to do. something. The researchers also found that these changes to gene regulation and expression are consistent with changes seen in many common neurobehavioral conditions, including autism spectrum disorders. Since cannabis is one of the most commonly used drugs and is widely available across the country, there is a common perception that it is completely safe to use. In reality, cannabis still poses many health risks for certain people, including those who are pregnant. A better understanding of impacts will enable us to communicate risks more effectively to patients and support safer practices during the vulnerable prenatal period. ”

Dr. Lindsay Shawley Kendrick, lead author of the study and computational biologist in the Department of Neuroscience, OHSU Oregon National Primate Research Center (ONPRC) In a nonhuman primate model, the researchers administered THC in their daily diet and compared its effects to a group that received a placebo. Specifically, researchers evaluated epigenetic alterations in several key regions indicative of healthy prenatal development. discs of tissue that connect the umbilical cord and the uterus -; and the lungs, brain and heart of the fetus. Focusing on these regions, analysis showed that exposure to THC altered the epigenome. This refers to the process by which information encoded in genes is transformed into a function or observable trait. Genes -; the parts that make up DNA -; they are all specifically coded to contribute to different functions in the body and brain, and are therefore susceptible to epidemics caused by drug exposure, especially during critical developmental periods such as pregnancy. There are concerns about the impact on genetic processes. Researchers have found significant alterations in genes associated with common neurobehavioral disorders such as autism spectrum disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. These conditions are associated with adverse health effects in childhood and adolescence, including decreased memory and verbal reasoning skills, increased hyperactivity, impulsivity and inattentiveness. The research team, which includes Elliott Spindel, MD, Elinor Sullivan, MD, Owen McCarty, MD, and Jason Hedges, MD, hopes the results of this study will tell us more. We draw on the limited existing literature on THC use during pregnancy to help guide future cannabis-focused patient counseling and public health policy. “It is not common for health care providers to discuss cannabis use with patients who are pregnant or trying to conceive,” said the study’s corresponding author, Jamie Law, M.D., MCR, OHSU School of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Maternal Health. Fetal Medicine) Associate Professor said. MD and Division of Reproductive and Developmental Sciences, ONPRC. “We hope our work will spark a broader dialogue about the risks of cannabis use during the pre-pregnancy and prenatal period, and improve children’s health in the long term.” sauce: Oregon Health & Science University Reference magazine: Shawley Kendrick, LE, other. (2023) Prenatal exposure to delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol is associated with altered DNA methylation in autism gene-enriched rhesus monkeys.. clinical epigenetics. doi.org/10.1186/s13148-023-01519-4.

