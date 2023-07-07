



Unprocessed red meat and whole grains can be included or excluded from a healthy diet, according to a study conducted in 80 countries across all continents and published today. European Heart Journal, Journal of the European Society of Cardiology (ESC). Diets emphasizing fruits, vegetables, dairy (mainly full-fat), nuts, legumes, and fish were associated with reduced risk of cardiovascular disease (CVD) and premature death in all regions of the world. Adding unprocessed red meat and whole grains had little effect on the results. “Low-fat foods are gaining the attention of the public, the food industry and policy makers as nutrition labels focus on reducing fat and saturated fat,” said study author, McMaster University Population Health Study in Hamilton, Canada. said Dr. Andrew Menthe of . “Our findings suggest that rather than restricting dairy products (particularly full fat) to very small amounts, we should increase the intake of protected foods such as nuts (often avoided because they are too energy dense), fish and dairy products. Our results suggest limiting foods to a maximum of 2.” “This is consistent with modern nutritional science showing that dairy products, especially full fat, may protect against high blood pressure and metabolic syndrome.” This study explored the relationship between new dietary scores and health outcomes in a global population. A healthy eating score was created based on her six foods, each associated with longevity. A pure diet includes 2-3 servings of fruit per day, 2-3 servings of vegetables per day, 3-4 servings of legumes per week, 7 servings of nuts per week, and 2-3 servings per week. Servings of fish, and 14 servings of fish were included. Consume dairy products (mostly full fat, but no butter or whipped cream) during the week. A score of 1 (healthy) was assigned if the intake in the group was above the median, a score of 0 (unhealthy) if the intake was below the median, and a total of 0-6. Dr Menthe explained: The top 50% of the population (achievable level) achieved a maximum dietary score of 6 for each of the 6 food ingredients. ” Associations between scores and mortality, myocardial infarction, stroke, and total CVD (including fatal CVD and non-fatal myocardial infarction, stroke, and heart failure) in the PURE study of 147,642 general populations in 21 countries inspected. Analyzes looked at factors that could influence the relationship, such as age, gender, waist-to-hip ratio, education level, income, urban or rural location, physical activity, smoking status, diabetes, and use of statins and antihypertensive drugs. adjusted accordingly. , total energy intake. The average diet score was 2.95. There were 15,707 deaths and 40,764 cardiovascular events during a median follow-up of 9.3 years. The healthiest diet (score of 5 or more) had a 30% lower risk of death, an 18% lower chance of CVD, and a 14 lower risk of myocardial infarction compared to the least healthy diet (score of 1 or lower). % lower, with a 19% lower risk of stroke. The association between healthy eating scores and outcomes was confirmed in five independent studies involving a total of 96,955 CVD patients in 70 countries. “This was the most diverse study of nutrition and health effects to date,” said Dr. Menthe.

It is the only body in the world with sufficient representation from high-, middle- and low-income countries. Associations between the PURE diet and health outcomes were found in generally healthy individuals, CVD patients, diabetics, and across economies. ” “This association was strongest in regions with the poorest diets, such as South Asia, China and Africa, where calorie intake is low and refined carbohydrates dominate. “It’s not overnutrition, but undernutrition — inadequate intake of energy and nutritional supplements. This calls into question the current myth.” said Professor Salim Yusuf, Senior Author and Principal Investigator of PURE. In an accompanying editorial, Dr. Darish Mozaffarian of the Friedman School of Nutritional Sciences and Policy, Tufts University, Boston, USA, said: Research, such as that by Mente et al., is a reminder of the continuing and devastating rise in diet-related chronic diseases around the world, and the power of protective foods to help address these burdens. . nutrition guidelines, private sector innovations, government tax policies and agricultural incentives, food procurement policies, labeling and other regulatory priorities, and food-based medical interventions to keep up with science. Millions of lives depend on it. ” sauce: European Society of Cardiology (ESC)

sauce: European Society of Cardiology (ESC)

