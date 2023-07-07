Health
care for skin
Getting a “tan” has long been glorified. However, sunburn is actually a sign of skin damage. The skin works in self-defense and releases melanin, the pigment that darkens the skin. With repeated life-long exposures, such as sunburn, this damage can lead to premature aging and skin cancer. About a third of adults get sunburned at least once a year, and more than half of high school students have severe burns.
There are two types of UV rays that can penetrate the skin:
- UV-B rays penetrate the top layer of the skin and are the most common cause of sunburn.
- UV-A rays penetrate deep into the skin and often cause allergic reactions such as rashes.
Tanning salons use lamps that emit both UV-A and UV-B radiation. These rays can damage the skin and cause skin cancer. Oregon and Washington are the only states that prohibit the use of tanning equipment indoors by minors (under the age of 18) unless prescribed by a doctor.
You can take steps to protect yourself from harmful UV rays that cause skin cancer.
- Please do not burn.
- Cover up outdoors.
- Seek shade or use an umbrella.
- Apply plenty of sunscreen.
- Be especially careful near reflective water, snow, and sand.
- Avoid tanning and tanning beds.
According to the National Cancer Institute, exposure to UV rays that cause sunburns, whether in the sun, tanning beds, or sunlamps, increases your risk of developing skin cancer.
There are many different types of skin cancer. Melanoma is the most lethal because it invades surrounding tissue and is likely to spread to other areas of the body. However, melanoma is less common than other types of skin cancer such as squamous cell carcinoma and basal cell carcinoma.
Did you know that it’s a myth that only light-skinned people are at higher risk? Dark skin doesn’t tan as easily as fair skin, but everyone is susceptible to skin cancer.
enjoying the outdoors is still encouraged, according to
Dr. Herschel Warrenmedical oncologist Samaritan Hematology Oncology Consultant.
“I advise my patients to use a mineral-based sunscreen (such as zinc) with a minimum SPF of 15. Wear loose-fitting clothing. Long sleeves, trousers, or a tan. Closure clothing. Wide-brimmed hats and sunglasses,” Dr. Warren said. “The best way to stay safe, have fun, and prevent skin cancer is to protect your skin.”
