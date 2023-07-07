pregnancy, positive, negative results

Rh incompatibility Other parent Rh negative Other parent Rh positive pregnant Rh negative No incompatibilities Possible Rh incompatibility Pregnant Rh positive No incompatibilities No incompatibilities

When a pregnant woman is pregnant with a fetus conceived from someone else’s egg in vitro fertilization (for example surrogacy or egg donation), the Rh factor can affect pregnancy in the following ways:

If the pregnant person is Rh-negative and is pregnant with a fetus conceived from another person’s egg in which at least one genetic parent is Rh-positive, Possible Rh incompatibility .

. If the pregnant person is Rh positive, there is no risk of Rh incompatibility, regardless of the Rh status of the genetic parents (egg and sperm donors).

Rh factor incompatibility, antibodies, fetal risk

Blood typing during pregnancy is important because Rh incompatibility can cause serious problems for the fetus. Rh incompatibility means that the pregnant person is Rh negative and the fetus is Rh positive.

This can lead to immune hemolysis in the blood of the fetus or infant. Hemolysis destruction of red blood cells. It can cause anemia (low red blood cells) and organ failure, affecting fetuses and infants.

Survival times for hemolysis due to Rh incompatibility are variable. Fetuses and infants with mild anemia may survive if treatment is started early, but many may be permanently disabled and may not survive if the reaction is severe. there is.

When are Rh antibodies formed?

Rh-negative pregnant women can develop antibodies (immune proteins) against the Rh protein on fetal red blood cells. In most cases, the fetal blood does not mix with the pregnant person’s blood until labor and delivery begin.

However, formation of anti-Rh antibodies may occur subsequently. amniocentesis and other invasive prenatal testing procedures. A person may also form Rh antibodies because he: ectopic pregnancyMiscarriage or abortion if there is Rh incompatibility.

Pregnancies in which sensitization has occurred are usually unaffected because antibody formation takes time after initial exposure to the Rh factor. Also, since the Rh factor does not appear on fetal red blood cells before the eighth week of pregnancy, the risk of miscarriage and abortion in early pregnancy is low.

If you are Rh-negative, you may need medication to prevent the formation of anti-Rh antibodies during pregnancy and/or after delivery. medicine is RhoGAM, or Rho(D) immunoglobulinif you are pregnant with a fetus conceived with your own egg cells, or with a fetus conceived with a donor’s egg cells, to prevent the development of antibodies.

Blood transfusions are performed after blood grouping and cross-matching to ensure no Rh incompatibilities. In an emergency, when you don’t have time to do a blood type test, type ORh negative blood is given. Therefore, it is very rare for a person to develop Rh antibodies from blood transfusions.

Incompatible Rh factor injections and future pregnancies

If you are Rh-negative, the treatment you receive during pregnancy depends on the presence of antibodies in your blood.

Prevention of anti-Rh antibody formation

Rh-negative pregnant women who do not develop Rh antibodies are injected with RhoGAM at about 28 weeks gestation to prevent the formation of these antibodies. Injections may be scheduled sooner if you plan to have an amniocentesis or have had a miscarriage or abortion.

If the baby is found to be Rh-positive at birth or has not been tested for the Rh factor, the Rh-negative person will receive an additional dose of RhoGAM within 72 hours after delivery.

Use of raw gum If a person with Rh antibodies becomes pregnant with an Rh-positive fetus, the pre-formed antibodies can rapidly attack the fetal blood and cause severe hemolysis. Prevention of antibody formation is therefore used during the first pregnancy or during a miscarriage or termination of pregnancy.

If Rh antibodies are present

Pregnancy is considered high-risk if you already have Rh antibodies during pregnancy (usually from a previous Rh-incompatible pregnancy). Early delivery of the baby may be recommended to reduce the chance of hemolysis. Your baby’s blood levels will be monitored to determine if a transfusion is needed.

Blood transfusion and Rh-negative blood

When donor blood is used for transfusion, typed and matched for compatibility. This includes matching Rh and A, B, AB, O blood groups (ABO system).

If a person is Rh-negative and needs a transfusion, the donor blood used for the transfusion must be Rh-negative and of a compatible ABO type.

If an Rh-negative person receives an Rh-positive blood transfusion, the effects depend on whether the person has been previously exposed and sensitized. If he doesn’t have Rh antibodies yet, the transfusion won’t affect him immediately, but Rh antibodies may develop.

Once a person with Rh antibodies is transfused with Rh-positive blood, the person can develop a hemolytic transfusion reaction that can affect pregnancy with an Rh-positive fetus.

You can donate blood whether you are Rh positive or Rh negative. Your blood will be typed and given only to recipients who are not at risk of rejection during the transfusion.

O negative blood type universal donor This ensures that recipients of any blood type will not be rejected. This type is used in emergencies when there is no time to enter a matching transfusion recipient. AB-positive blood types are considered universal recipients who can receive any type of blood.

The ABO type should also be considered when transfusions are performed. If you are type A, you have anti-B antibodies from early life (without being exposed to blood), and if you are type B, you have anti-A antibodies. People with type O blood have both anti-A and anti-B antibodies, but people with blood type AB have neither.

Transfusions positive for antibody-positive A and/or B proteins provoke severe immune reactions and, in some cases, fatal hemolysis.

Communicate Rh factor status during pregnancy

If you are pregnant, you can expect to have Rh typing in the first trimester of your pregnancy. If you are Rh positive, you do not need to do anything. If you are Rh negative, you may need treatment to prevent your body from making her Rh antibodies.

Antibodies formed in an Rh-incompatible first pregnancy are not likely to cause severe reactions during that pregnancy. Sensitization usually occurs during delivery. These first antibodies are also of the large IgM (immunoglobulin M) type, which cannot cross the placenta and harm the fetus.

However, in preparation for the next pregnancy after being sensitized, the pregnant woman’s body produces anti-Rh antibodies of the IgG (immunoglobulin G) type, which are smaller and can cross the placenta and enter the fetal bloodstream. ready to do During subsequent pregnancies, the antibodies may attack the red blood cells of her Rh-positive fetus.

Future Health Status of Baby in Rh Incompatible Pregnancy

If you knew you were Rh-negative before pregnancy, or if you were tested during pregnancy and found to be Rh-negative, you can discuss the implications with your healthcare provider. In general, a Rh-negative fetus or infant is not at risk of harm by being Rh-negative, regardless of the pregnant woman’s Rh type.

The risk to Rh-positive fetuses and infants carried by Rh-negative pregnant women is higher than for those who become pregnant after the first pregnancy.

The use of screening tests and Rho(D) immunoglobulin injections reduces Rh-negative pregnant women who develop anti-Rh antibodies that can affect future pregnancies. If you are developing antibodies, closely monitor the health of the fetus for signs of Rh incompatibility or developing fetal disease. Hemolytic disease of the fetus and neonate.

Fetal signs of mild anemia are monitored and may not require prenatal or postnatal treatment. For moderate anemia, early delivery may be recommended. After such a birth, the baby may need a blood transfusion or treatment. jaundice (high bilirubin levels yellowing of the skin and eyes due to the destruction of red blood cells).

For severe anemia, blood transfusions may be given while the fetus is in the uterus. A caesarean section (surgical delivery) may be recommended. After birth, the baby may need additional blood transfusions and treatment for jaundice.

These steps help prevent some serious consequences of hemolysis, such as: Edema (fluid all over body tissue), which can be fatal. Other effects include enlarged liver and kernicterushas brain damage due to high bilirubin.

summary

Blood types are defined as positive or negative based on whether the Rh factor is present on the surface of red blood cells. Most people he is Rh positive, but quite a few people he is Rh negative.

Blood typing is an important part of pre-transfusion and prenatal care. A Rh-negative person should not receive her Rh-positive blood, but an Rh-positive person can receive her Rh-positive or Rh-negative blood.

Rh incompatibility occurs when an Rh-negative pregnant woman carries a Rh-positive fetus. Fetal blood can mix with blood of a pregnant person and induce the formation of anti-Rh antibodies. It most often occurs during labor and delivery, but can also occur early in pregnancy or during certain procedures, such as miscarriage or abortion. These antibodies can destroy the fetus’s Rh-positive red blood cells in future pregnancies.

At risk of Rh incompatibility, pregnant women can be treated with RhoGAM drugs to prevent the formation of anti-Rh antibodies. If these antibodies are expressed, subsequent pregnancies with Rh incompatibility are at increased risk of serious health effects for the fetus.