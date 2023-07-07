Schizophrenia is associated with somatic mutations early in development

Schizophrenia (SCZ) is an adult-onset psychiatric disorder believed to be caused by some combination of environmental factors and genetics. However, the exact cause of this disorder is still not fully understood. Researchers have now identified a correlation between schizophrenia and somatic copy number variations (sCNVs). sCNVs are a type of mutation that occurs after inheritance of genetic material early in development. The study, led by researchers at Boston Children’s Hospital and Harvard Medical School, is one of the first to rigorously describe the relationship between non-inherited somatic genetic mutations and schizophrenia risk.

“We originally thought of genetics as the study of heredity. , said Dr. Chris Walsh, director of genetics and genomics at Boston Children’s Hospital. “We’re looking at mutations that aren’t inherited from a parent.” Walsh is a senior author on a paper published by the team. cell genomicsTitled “12,834 schizophrenia-associated somatic copy number mutations revealed recurrent NRXN1 and ABCB11 impairments“Together, these data suggest that the potential role of sCNVs in the genetic structure of SCZ deserves further study,” the researchers concluded.

The researchers noted that novel and rare germline copy number variants (gCNVs) contribute up to 5.1% to 5.5% of schizophrenia (SCZ) cases, with relatively large effect sizes. “These gCNVs are typically inherited or represent novel events thought to occur during gametogenesis.” Based on that, it exists only in some cells in the body. If mutations occur early in development, they are expected to be present in a mosaic pattern throughout the body. “If a mutation occurs when there are only two cells after fertilization, it will be present in half the cells of the body,” Walsh said. “If it first occurred in one of the four cells he would be in about a quarter of the cells in the body, and so on.”

Based on this principle, researchers can identify somatic mutations that occur early in development and are present not only in the brain but also in some cells in the blood. “Previous studies have shown that non-neoplastic somatic mutations, present in more than 1-3% of cells in a tissue, are typically mosaically shared across all developmental lineages. ,” the researchers wrote. “Mosaic rates of variants in blood showed a linear relationship with mosaic rates in other tissues. This suggests that studying highly mosaic It suggests that it may reflect somatic mutations to some extent.”

For the newly reported study, researchers analyzed genotypic marker data from 12,834 cases and 11,648 controls in the Psychiatric Genomics Consortium (PGC) SCZ cohort. Their analysis identified two genes.NRXN1 and ABCB11— it correlated with cases of schizophrenia when interrupted in the womb. NRXN1, genes that help transmit signals throughout the brain have been previously associated with schizophrenia. However, this is the first study to link somatic cells rather than genetics. NRXN1 Mutation due to schizophrenia.

The second gene the researchers identified was ABCB11, Known to encode liver proteins. “It came out of nowhere for us,” says Eduardo Morley, a student in his MD-PhD program at Harvard-MIT. “Although some studies have linked mutations in this gene to treatment-resistant schizophrenia, it is not itself strongly associated with schizophrenia.” Genes in the family have previously been implicated in differential responses to antipsychotic drugs, but the precise mechanism by which mutations in these genes cause poor response to antipsychotic drugs remains unclear.”

After further investigation by the team, we found that: ABCB11 is also expressed in a specific subset of dopaminergic (DA) neurons that transport dopamine from the brainstem to the cerebral cortex. Most schizophrenia drugs are thought to act on these cells to lower dopamine levels in individuals, which may explain why this gene is associated with treatment resistance. “Although most antipsychotic drugs used to treat SCZ target DA signaling in the brain, it remains unclear how the DA pathway becomes abnormal in SCZ,” the researchers wrote. writing. “Disruption of ABCB11 may alter the function of this critical neural circuit in a relatively cell type-specific manner. The precise role of ABCB11 on DA neuron physiology and excitatory layer 5 neurons.” is still unknown, but our results suggest that this is an area that warrants further research given its possible relevance to disease.”

The researchers are now working to identify other acquired mutations that may be associated with schizophrenia. Given that this study analyzed blood samples, it is important to focus on more brain-specific mutations that were either too subtle to be detected by this analysis or may have occurred recently in the patient’s life. would be In addition, somatic deletions or duplications may be understudied risk factors associated with other diseases.

“This study shows that it is possible to find somatic mutations in adult-onset psychiatric disorders,” Morley said. “This raises the question of what other disorders are controlled by this kind of mutation.”

The research team pointed out the limitations of the study. “We are investigating the functional role of sCNVs in…” NRXN1 and ABCB11, and somatic mutants in general, require novel mosaic models, such as organoids and animal models, in which specific parts of the cell carry the desired event. Nevertheless, the researchers concluded, “The data presented here represent an early preliminary study of potential interest for the field as the role of somatic mutations in general and sCNVs in particular in disease becomes a focus.” ” concluded.