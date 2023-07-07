CDC to cut funding for state childhood vaccination programs





The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is cutting state funding for child vaccination programs, according to an agency email obtained by KFF Health News. An email to immunization administrators dated June 27 and signed by two CDC employees said the cuts were “a major change to the budget.” Immunization administrators who received the message are public health officials who direct state, territory and local government programs to promote vaccination against various infectious diseases such as measles and chickenpox. According to the Association of Immunization Administrators, the reduction is due to federal immunization subsidies, totaling about $680 million in the last year, that support vaccination programs for children. “There will be no easy solution to this,” the CDC email said. “We know that this change will require difficult decisions.” When asked about the change on Monday, CDC spokeswoman Kristen Nordlund said, “We are still evaluating the impact on the budget.” Government officials linked the cut to the recent debt ceiling deal between the Biden administration and Congress. The CDC said the cuts could result in incomplete vaccination reporting. The debt deal canceled approximately $27 billion in unused federal funds allocated to combating COVID-19. This also caused CDC to: cut $400 million in funding An email obtained by CQ Roll Call said the money was donated to the state for workers fighting the spread of sexually transmitted diseases. Claire Hannan, executive director of the Association of Immunization Administrators, said on Wednesday that jurisdictions were reporting cuts amounting to more than 10% of last year’s bounties. Hanan said targeted cuts would affect programs that identify areas vulnerable to disease outbreaks. The information will be used for outbreak prevention and control, Hannan added. Hannan said states and territories and some cities will learn the amount of federal funding for child vaccinations this week. Georgia Department of Public Health spokeswoman Nancy Nydom confirmed funding cuts for child immunizations were planned, but said the agency had not received additional details as of July 3. Stated. The budget cuts come as fewer children are being vaccinated during the pandemic. During the 2021-22 academic year, approx. 93% of kindergarten children nationwide received MMR (measles, mumps, rubella), DTaP (diphtheria, tetanus, acellular pertussis), polio, and chickenpox vaccines. This is down from 94% in the 2020-21 school year and 95% in the 2019-20 school year. The CDC notes on its website that unvaccinated children are more likely to contract diseases such as measles and whooping cough. These diseases have recently emerged, especially in areas with low vaccination coverage. “Now is not the time to cut federal support for routine childhood vaccinations,” said Marc Del Monte, CEO of the American Academy of Pediatrics. “As we approach the new school year, we need to ensure that all children are up-to-date on immunizations, which requires continued investment in vaccine distribution systems.” Georges Benjamin, executive director of the American Public Health Association, said the CDC’s tight budget makes it difficult to shift funds from one area to another. Local public health agencies rely on federal funds to support immunization programs, Benjamin said. He worries that low-income households will be particularly vulnerable if local governments face budget cuts. “This is what happens when you don’t pay attention to public health,” says Benjamin. KFF Health News is a national news agency that produces in-depth journalism on health issues, is one of the KFF’s core operating programs, and is an independent source of health policy research, polls, and journalism.Click here for details KFFMore.

