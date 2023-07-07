July: Fastball Research | News and Features

Health
A simple but innovative test to improve early detection of dementia and Alzheimer’s could soon help patients and their families thanks to a significant £1.5m funding boost for the Universities of Bath and Bristol There is
Supported by National Institute of Health of (NIHR) Invention for Innovation (i4i) FundingIn this project, researchers Dr. George Stothart and Dr. Liz Coulthard will scale up testing and development for an innovative ‘straight-ball electroencephalogram’ dementia assessment.
“Fastball” is a passive, completely non-invasive test that measures a patient’s brain waves while viewing a series of flashing images displayed on a screen. Developed in-house by the researchers, the technology requires users to wear an electroencephalogram (EEG) headset connected to a computer for analysis.
Research so far Dr. Stohart, Dr. Coulthard and others have shown that fastballs are very effective at picking up the small, subtle changes in brain waves that occur when a person memorizes images. They demonstrate that this response changes as a person develops dementia, offering hope for a breakthrough in early diagnosis.
Dementia is usually diagnosed too late because the disease has damaged the brain beyond repair. This can take up to 20 years after dementia first started to develop. Current diagnostics often rely on a series of subjective questions to test a person’s memory, which is limited and influenced by the person’s education, language skills, or nervousness. There is a possibility.
In contrast, the fastball is completely passive. This means that the tester does not need to understand the task or be aware of memory responses. Importantly, the device is portable. This means that in the future, diagnostics may be performed anywhere, including at the patient’s home.
The researchers believe that by testing more people earlier and more regularly, the age of diagnosis could be lowered to up to five years in the short term and even further in the future.Recent findings UK Alzheimer’s Disease Study He suggested that many people would want to know if they will develop Alzheimer’s disease in the future, even if they haven’t yet had symptoms.
Through a new five-year NIHR project, the team will test Fastball in more than 1,000 patients at a dementia clinic operating at Bristol’s Southmead Hospital. This is the largest study of any kind to use EEG to screen for Alzheimer’s disease with the aim of enrolling a diverse patient population.
They will also work with a Belfast-based commercial partner Cumulus Neuroscience Co., Ltd. We will develop this technology into a product that can be widely deployed across the NHS and beyond. Uses existing Cumulus dry electrode 16-lead EEG headset which is UKCA marked and FDA 510-K cleared.
Dr. George Stothart Co-leader of the project and a home-based cognitive neuroscientist. Faculty of Psychology at the University of Bath. “Almost all of us will know or care for someone with dementia. The costs to families and the NHS are enormous and are expected to increase as the population ages. However, dementia is currently diagnosed too late, typically up to 20 years after the disease first started.
“There is a great need for faster and more accurate methods for diagnosing dementia so that patients can receive treatment sooner and families can plan better for the future. We are very excited about the potential of electroencephalography and the advancement of our research through this important study.” The new funding and collaborations it enables. “
Dr. Liz CoulthardAssociate Professor of Dementia Neurology, University of Bristol, and Neurologist, University of Bristol. North Bristol NHS Trust“Patients may wait a long time for a diagnosis, and some of the current tests are inaccurate and can be stressful for patients. Rapid, easy-to-administer memory tests, such as Fastball, It has the potential to transform a patient’s journey to diagnosis.
“As we introduce new therapies into clinical practice, we need to strengthen our ability to diagnose people in the early stages of Alzheimer’s disease and bypass language barriers. Fastball improves Alzheimer’s disease diagnosis equitably.” provide an opportunity.”
cumulus neuroscience We combine patented technology with in-house expertise to collect large amounts of real-world clinical data that repeats over time and across multiple behavioral and physiological domains in the clinic and in the patient’s home. It utilizes a UKCA-marked dry-sensor 16-lead EEG headset, synchronized with a new tablet-based neuro-assessment platform.
“Alzheimer’s disease is a devastating disease that affects brain function, memory and other cognitive abilities. Diagnosis is often based on a clinician asking patients a series of questions to test their memory function. Therefore, outcomes can be highly influenced by factors such as education, language skills and anxiety,” said Cumulus Founder and Chief Scientific Officer Brian Murphy, PhD. .
“Cumulus is proud to partner with Dr. Stothart and Dr. Coulthard in the development of this important new diagnostic tool. It has the potential to secure early intervention and treatment opportunities for patients.”
Through new NIHR funding, Fastball EEG is one of six projects announced as part of a massive £11m investment to develop enhanced digital approaches for early detection and diagnosis of dementia. one of them.
NIHR CEO Professor Lucy Chappell added: “New technologies have the potential to fundamentally change the future of healthcare. Improving the way we treat and live with dementia is a task of vital public interest. These studies also support the dementia care mission in Life Science Vision, as they explore new ways to use digital biomarkers to understand whether drugs are working.These important projects Such a significant investment in , puts the UK at the forefront of research into some of the most pressing medical and care issues of our time.”
fastball electroencephalogram continue to be supported It was made possible by Southwest-based dementia charity BRACE, whose support helped keep the project on track.
Chris Williams, BRACE Dementia Research Director: “We are thrilled and thrilled to see the fastball test being researched for widespread use in the NHS. Since 2017, BRACE has They are heavily funded for Alzheimer’s disease testing and we commend George and Liz for their excellent work.”
Dr. Stothert will present the study later this week at the world’s premier forum for dementia research. Alzheimer’s Association International Conference (AAIC 23) will be held from July 16th to 20th in Amsterdam.
Learn more about Fastball: https://www.bath.ac.uk/projects/diagnosing-dementia-using-fastball-neurocognitive-assessment/.
About Cumulus Neuroscience
Cumulus Neuroscience is an AI-based platform with a mission to generate the data and insights needed to accelerate the diagnosis and management of central nervous system (CNS) diseases for millions of patients and caregivers worldwide. We are promoting a multi-domain digital biomarker platform. Better and faster decision-making in neurological and neuropsychiatric clinical trials and patient care. Designed for 10 of the world’s leading pharmaceutical companies, the platform enables decentralized clinical trials and is already transforming the development of treatments for Alzheimer’s disease, depression and schizophrenia.
Designed to provide an industry-wide standard for real-world measurement of disease progression, Cumulus combines patented technology, in-house expertise and leading industry partnerships to deliver multiple action Collect large amounts of real-world clinical data repeated over long periods of time across physiologic and physiological data. Patient home domain – all using EEG headsets synchronized to a new tablet-based neuro-assessment platform. Cumulus works with the world’s largest database of longitudinal neurofunctional data annotated with machine learning (ML) analysis to simplify and robust neuroscience clinical trials to deliver the best and most cost-effective results of CNS treatment outcomes. Offers high ratings.
The company is supported by experienced professional investors, DDF/SV Health Investors, LifeArc and Future Fund, and a world-class science and technology advisory board.
About NIHR
the mission of National Institute of Health Research (NIHR) To promote the health and wealth of the nation through research. This is done as follows.
- Fund high quality and timely research that benefits the NHS, public health and social care.
- We invest in world-class expertise, facilities and skilled delivery personnel to translate discoveries into improved treatments and services.
- Engage with patients, service users, caregivers and communities to improve the relevance, quality and impact of research.
- Attracting, training and supporting highly qualified researchers to tackle complex medical and social welfare issues.
- Collaborate with other public funders, philanthropic organizations and industry to help shape a coherent and globally competitive research system.
- The funds were applied to global health research and training to meet the needs of the poorest people in low- and middle-income countries.
NIHR is funded by the Department of Health and Human Services. Activities in low- and middle-income countries are primarily funded through UK aid from the UK Government.
