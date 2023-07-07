AI tool decodes brain tumor genome during surgery





New AI approaches overcome these challenges. This tool, called CHARM (Cryosection Histopathology Assessment and Review Machine), Available for free to other researchers. According to the research team, it needs to be clinically validated through testing in real-world settings and approved by the FDA before it can be introduced into hospitals. Decoding the molecular code of cancer Recent advances in genomics have enabled pathologists to distinguish between molecular features and the behaviors that such features predict, not only within specific types of brain tumors, but across different types of brain tumors. For example, gliomas are the most malignant brain tumors, The most common form of brain tumor – has three major subvariants with different molecular markers and different proliferation and spreading propensities. The ability of new tools to expedite molecular diagnostics may be of particular value in areas with limited access to technology to perform rapid cancer gene sequencing. Beyond decisions made during surgery, knowing a tumor’s molecular type provides clues about its aggressiveness, behavior, and potential response to different treatments. Such knowledge may aid in postoperative decisions. In addition, new tools enable symptomatic intraoperative diagnostics. World Health Organization recently updated classification system Glioma diagnosis and grading of severity require that such diagnosis be based on the tumor’s genomic profile. training charm CHARM was developed using 2,334 brain tumor samples from 1,524 glioma patients from three different patient populations. When tested on a series of never-before-seen brain samples, the tool identifies tumors with specific molecular mutations with 93% accuracy, leading to distinct prognoses and distinct responses to treatment. successfully classified three major types of glioma with distinct characteristics. Going a step further, the tool was able to capture visual features of tissue surrounding malignant cells. This allowed us to spot distinct areas of high cell density and high cell death within the sample, both indicative of a more aggressive type of glioma. This tool will pinpoint clinically significant molecular alterations in a subset of low-grade gliomas, a subtype of glioma that is less malignant and therefore less likely to invade surrounding tissue. I was able to Each of these alterations indicates a different propensity for proliferation, spread, and therapeutic response. The tool further correlated cell appearance (nuclear shape, presence of pericellular edema) with the molecular profile of the tumor. This means that the algorithm can accurately identify the association between cell appearance and tumor molecular type. The ability to assess a broader context around an image makes the model more accurate, said Yu, and brings it closer to how human pathologists visually assess tumor samples. The researchers say the model was trained and tested on glioma samples, but could be successfully retrained to identify other brain tumor subtypes. Scientists are already designing AI models to profile other types of cancer (colon, lung, breast), but gliomas suffer from molecular complexity and large variability in tumor cell shape and appearance. , remains particularly difficult. Yu said the CHARM tool needs to be retrained regularly to reflect new disease taxonomies that emerge from new knowledge. “Like human clinicians who need to engage in ongoing education and training, AI tools need to stay up to date with the latest knowledge to maintain peak performance.” Author, Funding, Disclosure Collaborators included McLean P. Nasrallah, Junhan Zhao, Chen Che Tsai, David Meredith, Eliana Marostica, Keith L. Rigon, and Jeffrey A. Golden. This work was supported in part by the National Institute of General Medical Sciences grant R35GM142879, the Google Research Scholar Award, the Blavatnik Center for Computational Biomedicine Award, the Partners Innovation Discovery Grant, and the Schlager Family Award for early-stage digital health innovation. rice field.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://hms.harvard.edu/news/ai-tool-decodes-brain-cancers-genome-during-surgery The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos