Rapid onset of dementia in women is associated with atrial fibrillation





7 July 2023 – Women with a common heart rhythm problem called atrial fibrillation are more likely to develop dementia, and the severity of dementia in women progresses faster than in men A new study reveals that. One reason may be that women are at higher risk of going undiagnosed with atrial fibrillation and may be experiencing small ‘silent strokes’ that damage the brain a little at a time, says the lead study. person said. “Symptoms of atrial fibrillation in women may go undiagnosed because they may be ignored by medical professionals or attributed to stress and anxiety. [a] Men are more likely to be diagnosed and treated more quickly,” study author Kathryn Wood, Ph.D., associate professor of nursing at Emory University, said in the paper. statement. “The undiagnosed means they were not taking oral anticoagulants to prevent blood clots and strokes from atrial fibrillation. This may result in a gradual decline in brain function and the development of cognitive impairment.” of studywas published last month in the Alzheimer’s Association Journal. Alzheimer’s disease and dementiaincluded data from 43,630 people, of whom 4,593 had atrial fibrillation and 39,037 did not have atrial fibrillation at study entry. The average age of study participants was 78.5 years and 46% were female. The researchers looked at whether people were diagnosed with atrial fibrillation, whether they had a diagnosis of cognitive impairment or a more severe form of dementia at diagnosis, and how quickly symptoms progressed. Women with atrial fibrillation were three times more likely than men to be diagnosed with mild cognitive impairment or dementia. Women had a 26% increased risk of transitioning from normal to mild cognitive functioning and an 89% increased risk of transitioning from mild cognitive functioning to dementia after atrial fibrillation diagnosis. An increased risk was also seen for men with atrial fibrillation and for men and women without atrial fibrillation.

according to CDCan estimated 12 million people in the United States have atrial fibrillation, which may be asymptomatic or may include one or more of the following: arrhythmia

Heart palpitations (rapid, palpitating, or pounding)

Lightheadedness

exhaustion

difficulty breathing

chest pain People with atrial fibrillation are five times more likely to have a stroke. The CDC estimates that one in his seven cases of stroke is caused by atrial fibrillation. Irregular heartbeat means that blood is not properly flowing from the upper ventricles of the heart to the lower ventricles, and the problem may be short-lived or permanent. “Establishing a way to identify patients with atrial fibrillation who are most at risk of cognitive decline and stroke will help future interventions to prevent or slow the progression to cognitive impairment and dementia,” said Wood. said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.webmd.com/heart-disease/atrial-fibrillation/news/20230707/rapid-dementia-onset-linked-to-atrial-fibrillation-in-women The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos