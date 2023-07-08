Health
A pure healthy diet finds benefits in promoting full-fat dairy for heart health
By counting full-fat dairy products as a protective food, the new Pure Healthy Diet Score strengthens the link between a healthy diet and heart disease in a large study.
With or without cardiovascular disease (CVD), high intakes of preventive foods (i.e., PURE dietary score ≥5 out of 6) were associated with low intakes (dietary score ≤1 point). were associated with lower risk in the PURE cohort range. Dr. Andrew Mente of the Population and Health Institute at McMaster University, Hamilton, Ontario, and his colleagues reported a median follow-up of 9.3 years on five continents.
- All-cause mortality: HR 0.70 (95% CI 0.63-0.77)
- CVD: HR 0.82 (95% CI 0.75-0.91)
- Myocardial infarction: HR 0.86 (95% CI 0.75-0.99)
- Stroke: HR 0.81 (95% CI 0.71-0.93)
Unlike previous Diet Scores, the PURE Healthy Diet Score does not penalize eating red meat. A PURE score with a maximum score of 6 simply awards 1 point for above median intake of fruits, vegetables, nuts, legumes, fish and full-fat dairy products.
PURE was found to be slightly more predictive of composite events than the Mediterranean, the 2010 and 2015 Healthy Eating Index, and the DASH diet score, and significantly more predictive than the Lancet Planet diet score. Mente et al. point out in their paper that . European Heart Journal.
“These findings suggest that inadequate intake levels of key health foods are a bigger problem than excessive consumption of some nutrients and foods, such as saturated and full-fat dairy and meat. All of these suggest that lower intakes and lower dietary scores are associated with lower mortality and CVD risks worldwide,” the authors wrote.
“On this basis, and considering the low intake of fat, particularly saturated fat (i.e., full-fat dairy products), among those with the lowest dietary scores … current targeted dietary guidance suggests that many “We are limiting saturated fat and dairy intake in our population. The world may not be guaranteed,” they suggested.
Their results are consistent with recent evidence that dairy products may prevent hypertension and metabolic syndrome.
The new PURE score removes the meat intake component that was previously part of the PURE researchers’ Diet Quality Score. In 2018, they found that a balanced intake of different food groups, as assessed by their old scores, CVD and mortality decline worldwide.
In their latest report, Menthe and others reemphasized “variety and moderation” in healthy eating. Whole grains and unprocessed meats can be consumed in moderation, or about one serving per day, researchers recommend.
But the new PURE Score data only really supports targeting other foods, argued Darish Mozaffarian, M.D., Ph.D., of Tufts Medical Center in Boston. Accompanying editorial.
“The net health impact of unprocessed red meat remains unknown and is a top priority area for further research,” he wrote. “Based on current data, the authors’ findings and conclusions appear sound, and unprocessed red meat should be avoided (as strongly emphasized in the EAT-Lancet report) or provide evidence that it is not a priority target for health (as strongly emphasized by the Lancet report).
Acknowledging that there is no one-size-fits-all approach to healthy eating across cultures, Menthe’s group argued that pure healthy eating generally translates into eating patterns that:
- Fruits and vegetables: 4-5 servings daily
- Legumes: 3-4 servings per week
- Nuts: 7 servings weekly
- Fish: 2-3 servings per week
- Dairy: 14 servings weekly
The researchers found that a PURE score of 4 is the threshold for a healthy diet, above which there is a modest increase in heart health and survival. Therefore, vegetarians and non-vegetarians alike can reach this score by consuming as many of the six food groups as possible.
In the PURE cohort of 147,642 people from five continents, the mean PURE Healthy Diet score was 2.95.
The results of this group were mirrored across five independent cohorts of the ONTARGET, TRANSCEND and ORIGIN trials. and INTERHEART and INTERSTROKE case-control studies.
“This is the world’s most diverse study of nutrition and health outcomes and the only study with sufficient representatives from high-, middle- and low-income countries. The association was seen in generally healthy people “across people, people with CVD, people with diabetes, and the economy at large,” Mente said. press release.
Still, Salim Yusuf, MBBS, DPhil, also at McMaster University (PURE Principal Investigator, also at McMaster University), found that the poorest diets, which were low in calories and dominated by refined carbohydrates, were followed. He emphasized that the relevance is strongest in regions where “This suggests that the majority of adult deaths and cardiovascular disease worldwide may be due not to overnutrition, but to undernutrition, that is, inadequate intake of energy and nutritional supplements. This is currently the case. It calls into question the thinking of ,” he said in a statement.
The PURE authors acknowledged that the design of the observational study left room for confounding. They also relied on accurate self-reported dietary data from food frequency questionnaires.
“Ideally, large randomized trials are essential to conclusively clarify the clinical impact of policies that propose dietary patterns to populations on events. It is difficult and costly, but justified given the significant public health impact of revealing health status: “dietary impact,” they write.
For now, Mozaffarian suggested that the guideline’s recommendations to avoid full-fat dairy should at least be re-evaluated.
“Investigations like that by Mente et al. are a reminder of the continuing and devastating rise in diet-related chronic diseases around the world, and the power of protective foods to help address these burdens. I will,” he said.
“It is time for national nutrition guidelines, private sector innovation, government taxation and agricultural incentives, food procurement policies, labeling and other regulatory priorities, and food-based health interventions to catch up with science. All life depends on science,” he concluded.
Disclosure
The PURE study is a physician-led study funded by the Patient-Oriented Research Strategy of the Institute for Population Health, Hamilton Institute for Health Sciences, Canadian Institutes of Health Research, Ontario Heart and Stroke Foundation, and the Canadian Institutes of Health Research. Through unrestricted grants from the Ontario SPOR Support Unit, the Ontario Department of Health and Long-Term Care, and multiple pharmaceutical companies with significant contributions from AstraZeneca (Canada), Sanofi-Aventis (France and Canada), and Boehringer Ingelheim ( Germany and Canada), Servier, GlaxoSmithKline, with additional contributions from Novartis and King Pharma, and various national or local organizations in participating countries.
Mente and his colleagues had no relevant conflicts of interest.
Mozaffarian said he has received research funding from the National Institutes of Health, the Gates Foundation, the Rockefeller Foundation, Vail Innovative Global Research, and the Kaiser Permanente Foundation. Personal rates from Acasti Pharma and Barilla. Participation on the scientific advisory boards of Beren Therapeutics, Brightseed, Calibrate, Elysium Health, Filtricine, HumanCo, Instacart Health, January Inc., and Perfect Day. Stocks of Calibrate and HumanCo. Chapter copyright fees from UpToDate.
Primary information
European Heart Journal
Source reference: Mente A et al. “Diet, cardiovascular disease and mortality in 80 countries” Eur Heart J 2023; DOI: 10.1093/eurheartj/ehad269/7192512.
secondary source
European Heart Journal
Source reference: Mozaffarian D. “Identifying nutrition priorities for global health: It is time to focus more purely on protective foods.” Eur Heart J 2023; DOI: 10.1093/eurheartj/ehad325/7192538.
