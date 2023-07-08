Healthy Eating Every Day | Community

It’s especially important to make healthy food choices and be mindful of developing healthy eating habits every day. Keys to a healthy diet include enjoying more plant-based meals and snacks, buying foods with minimal packaging, buying seasonal foods, and eating locally at farmers markets and local farmers. It includes shopping.

Eating more plant-based meals and snacks means better health for yourself and the planet. Choosing more plant protein foods such as beans and lentils instead of animal protein foods is one way to reduce your carbon footprint. A plant-based diet style uses fewer natural resources and is less damaging to the environment. Instead of eliminating meat from your diet, just replace beans occasionally in recipes. Enjoy a Meatless Monday or Taco Tuesday meal for the whole family.

When choosing prepackaged foods at the store, try to buy the ones with minimal packaging. Buying in bulk reduces the amount of plastic, paper, metal and energy used in manufacturing packaging. If large quantities aren’t available, look for larger “family” sizes instead of individual sizes.

In addition to reducing the packaging you bring home, try composting some of your food waste. Instead of filling your trash with fruit and vegetable scraps, save them to nourish your garden. Buy seasonal ingredients and shop locally whenever possible. A variety of fresh produce is available year-round, but not all of it is in season. Strawberries, for example, are available in stores all year round, but are only in season in spring. You may still be able to find locally grown strawberries, but you should check with your local farmer to see if fresh strawberries are available. Fruit available for the rest of the year is grown in remote locations. At the grocery store, you can find products made by local farms or shop at the Farmer’s Market.

When shopping at the farmers market, don’t shy away from unfamiliar vegetables. Farmers want to ask questions about their products and are happy to share how they prepare them. Grocery availability changes frequently, so shop flexibly. Be creative and adventurous with your food choices, as most vegetables can be substituted in recipes and salads can be any combination you like. Don’t forget to bring a reusable bag or basket to take home your purchases.

Buying locally grown food gives you access to fresher food, supports local farmers, and leaves money for your community. Growing food at home is another aspect of sustainable eating that offers many benefits. It saves you the hassle of extra shopping at the supermarket and increases your appreciation for agriculture. Herbs, cucumbers, lettuce and tomatoes grow well in containers and can be planted today. For more information on gardening, composting, healthy eating, and food budgeting, visit the Pulaski Outreach Office.

You can find fresh corn and peaches with farmers. Try this corn and peach salsa recipe.

corn and peach salsa

1/4 cup balsamic vinegar

1/4 cup lime juice

3 tablespoons canned chopped chipotle peppers

2 tablespoons maple syrup

2 teaspoons salt

1 teaspoon freshly chopped thyme

3 1/2 cups chopped fresh peaches

3 1/3 cups fresh or frozen corn

2 cloves of minced garlic

1 cup chopped green pepper

Place all ingredients in a large bowl and mix until well blended. Chill in the refrigerator for about 15 minutes until the flavors meld. Serve with pita chips, crackers, or tough chips. It’s best if you eat it on the same day it’s made. Store in refrigerator.

The County Fair is just a few weeks away. Start planning what items to exhibit in the Floral Hall section of the Pulaski County Fair. Entries will be accepted at the Fairgrounds on Wednesday, July 19th after 5pm and Thursday from 9am-11am.

In the Food section, you can list fresh produce, canned goods, baked goods, breads, candies, pies, and other food items. You can also submit handmade quilts, flowers, photographs, crafts, and more. Check with the extended office.

You can see farmers selling fresh produce on their farms every day. Shop at the Farmers Market in downtown Somerset Saturdays 8:00-2:00, Wednesdays 9:00-1:00 and the 4th Thursday of each month 4:00-7:00. They also have fresh meat.

The Woodstock Community Center hosts a farmers’ market every Wednesday and Saturday from 8:00 noon to 12:00 noon. Their market is always full of fresh produce.

Pressure can gauge lids can be inspected in the viewing room on weekdays from 8:00 am to 4:30 pm. Get free canned publications.

From 10:00 on Saturday, July 15th, we will make a coiled cloth basket in the popularization room. The fee is $35.00. You will need to bring your own sewing machine, thread and scissors. Lecturer: Janet Moran.

Join us for the Pulaski County Health & Wellness Fair on Saturday, July 22nd at the Rural Development Center. The hours are from 10:00 to 15:00.