Health
Malaria cases on the rise in Florida
Miami – According to the Florida Department of Health, Sarasota County has two more locally acquired malaria cases, bringing the total number of cases in the state to six.
At the end of June, Florida officials issued a statewide mosquito-borne disease advisory after the first four malaria cases.
The Texas Department of Health said Friday it was aware of only one case of malaria in the state but remained vigilant about other cases. The state of Texas is also monitoring mosquito populations in the area and looking for outbreaks of the disease.
Such a local case of malaria is the first in the United States in 20 years, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Malaria is spread by the bite of a female Anopheles mosquito infected with a protozoan parasite of the genus Plasmodium. Most cases diagnosed in the United States are imported. According to the World Health Organization, approximately 247 million people are infected each year worldwide, 95% of which occur in Africa. Usually when someone gets a rare case of malaria in the United States, it is after traveling to a country where malaria is more common. Only about 2,000 cases of malaria are diagnosed each year in the United States.
That could change with the climate crisis. Scientists are warning people that malaria could become more prevalent in the United States as temperatures rise.
The CDC says the risk of local malaria in the United States is still considered very low and there is no evidence to suggest that the cases in Florida and Texas are interconnected.
The CDC believes testing for malaria in mosquitoes outside of areas with localized cases is of “limited value” and believes there is a high risk of local transmission of malaria in other areas. He says there is no reason.
The CDC said more people could bring the disease back to the United States because of the busy summer travel season. The CDC encourages people to use insect repellent while traveling and at home, especially during the warm summer months.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/miami/news/locally-acquired-malaria-cases-rise-in-florida/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Master Class in session Sunday, Monday | Culture & Leisure
- Shiba Inu, Dogecoin, Will Trade Curve Reach $1?
- Malaria cases on the rise in Florida
- Tony-Winner Jane Adams on Feminists: Fuck Yourself
- FGCU welcomes new men’s tennis coach to campus
- Celebrating “African Fashion” at the Brooklyn Museum in New York
- Alex Roldan strengthens the Sounders squad on his return from international duty
- ‘The Wire’ Creator David Simon Urges For Mercy In Drug Death Of Michael K. Williams – Deadline
- Why technology is at the heart of the Hollywood writers’ strike
- Will number 2 run back for Arkansas football this fall?
- Cardi B ditched heels and got a lift (literally) at Paris Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023 Fashion Week
- Afghan who spent years helping US forces in Afghanistan is shot dead in Washington