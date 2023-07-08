Malaria cases on the rise in Florida

Miami – According to the Florida Department of Health, Sarasota County has two more locally acquired malaria cases, bringing the total number of cases in the state to six.

At the end of June, Florida officials issued a statewide mosquito-borne disease advisory after the first four malaria cases.

The Texas Department of Health said Friday it was aware of only one case of malaria in the state but remained vigilant about other cases. The state of Texas is also monitoring mosquito populations in the area and looking for outbreaks of the disease.

Such a local case of malaria is the first in the United States in 20 years, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Malaria is spread by the bite of a female Anopheles mosquito infected with a protozoan parasite of the genus Plasmodium. Most cases diagnosed in the United States are imported. According to the World Health Organization, approximately 247 million people are infected each year worldwide, 95% of which occur in Africa. Usually when someone gets a rare case of malaria in the United States, it is after traveling to a country where malaria is more common. Only about 2,000 cases of malaria are diagnosed each year in the United States.

That could change with the climate crisis. Scientists are warning people that malaria could become more prevalent in the United States as temperatures rise.

The CDC says the risk of local malaria in the United States is still considered very low and there is no evidence to suggest that the cases in Florida and Texas are interconnected.

The CDC believes testing for malaria in mosquitoes outside of areas with localized cases is of “limited value” and believes there is a high risk of local transmission of malaria in other areas. He says there is no reason.

The CDC said more people could bring the disease back to the United States because of the busy summer travel season. The CDC encourages people to use insect repellent while traveling and at home, especially during the warm summer months.