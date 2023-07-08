Keytruda and chemotherapy improve Hodgkin lymphoma survival





Administration of Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in combination with chemotherapy improved overall survival in patients with previously untreated classical Hodgkin lymphoma (CHL), the study authors said. This is the first study. Participating adult patients with CHL received a combination of doxorubicin, vinblastine, and dacarbazine chemotherapy (AVD) combined with Keytruda (a combination called APVD) during a single-arm study sponsored by the University of Washington, and the results were reported in May. was published in an academic journal. journal, blood. 2-year overall survival (percentage of patients still alive at a given time point) of 100% and progression-free survival (time after treatment without disease spread or worsening) of 97% was. According to this study, of 29 response-evaluable patients with a median follow-up of 2.1 years, The study began in January 2019 and is estimated to be completed by July 2029, according to the Clinicaltrials.gov listing. During the study period, patients (median age 33 years, 60% female) received intravenous doxorubicin hydrochloride, vinblastine, and dacarbazine on days 1 and 15 after Cycle 1 and on days 1 and 22. The eye received an intravenous dose of Keytruda. Her day 15 of cycle 2, according to the Clinicaltrials.gov listing. In the absence of disease progression or unacceptable side effects, treatment will be repeated every 28 days for a maximum of 2 cycles. The patient will then receive a total of six treatment cycles of her quadruple combination. Clearance of circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA), the cancerous DNA found in the bloodstream, was associated with superior progression-free survival when measured at the end of the second cycle and at the end of treatment, the authors noted. bottom. Patients whose cancer DNA was undetectable by blood test tended to live longer without their disease getting worse. read more: ctDNA may help predict outcomes and guide treatment in lung cancer The study authors noted that the study enrolled 30 patients, observed no significant treatment delays during the first two cycles, and met the primary safety endpoint. According to the authors, moderate to severe (grade 3 or 4) nonhematologic side effects, most typically febrile neutropenia (a decrease in the number of a type of white blood cell known as neutrophils) and infections / There were 12 participants who experienced sepsis. Three patients experienced grade 3 or 4 immune-related side effects, including elevated alanine aminotransferase and elevated aspartate aminotransferase (enzyme levels indicative of liver damage); I have had arthritis. Six patients missed at least one dose of Keytruda because of side effects, particularly grade 2 or greater transaminitis. “To date, no patient withheld or discontinued pembrolizumab because of toxicity has progressed,” the authors write. For more cancer updates, research and education news, don’t forget to visit Subscribe to the CURE® newsletter here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.curetoday.com/view/keytruda-plus-chemotherapy-improved-survival-in-hodgkin-lymphoma The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos