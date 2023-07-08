How to keep South Georgia horses and animals diagnosed with mosquito-borne illness safe





Valdosta, GA (WALB) – Residents of South Georgia are no strangers to mosquitoes. And if the wrong mosquito bites you or your animal, the consequences can be fatal. A horse in Cook County was recently diagnosed with Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE), a mosquito-borne disease. It is not transmitted from horses to humans, but can be transmitted to humans through mosquito bites. “Unfortunately, EEE is something we detect in our community during the summer months. Thankfully, historically, it’s only been identified in our testing pool,” said the Southern Health District. spokeswoman Christine Patten said. “Not every horse is identified with the disease every year, but it’s not uncommon in our area.” Amy Britton, owner of the Britton Family Farm in Valdosta, hired an exterminator to inspect five acres of land and educated her family and animals on how to protect them from mosquitoes. “One of the best things I do here at Britton Family Farm is have a lance spray for mosquitoes. It’s completely safe and won’t harm your animals.” said Britton. “I absolutely want to protect not only myself and my family, but also my animals and the children who ride with me every week.” Britton says none of her animals have contracted mosquito-borne diseases. She said she gets vaccinated twice a year in addition to all other precautions. “Let’s say you can’t afford to have someone come and spray you every month. Fly sheets and fly masks can help reduce not only flies, but mosquitoes. Another thing I really like is something called ‘Water Wednesday.’ . So I change the water every Wednesday. Because, of course, as we all know, stagnant water can lead to mosquito swarms,” ​​Britton said. Mosquito-borne diseases are transmitted to humans and animals through the bites of infected mosquitoes. Here are some tips provided by the Southern Health District to help prevent mosquito-borne diseases. use insect repellent

Wear long sleeves and long pants in good weather

Install safe and intact screens on windows and doors to keep mosquitoes out

Empty stagnant water to eliminate mosquito breeding grounds “Of course, it’s not that common in humans, but when it happens in humans it can be fatal. Especially in cases like EEE, about a third of people who get EEE are fatal.” “It’s going to have serious consequences,” Patten said. Since EEE is not uncommon in our area, it is important to follow the precautions below. Copyright 2023 WALB. all rights reserved.

