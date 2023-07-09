Health
UCLA study finds that walking just a few times a week can improve heart health
Walking a certain number of steps just a few days a week can significantly improve your cardiovascular health. Recent UCLA Health Survey.
This research Beate Ritz, Maryland, Dr. Inoue, an associate professor of epidemiology at UCLA and one of her former doctoral students and an assistant professor at Kyoto University, found that walking the recommended number of steps could have health benefits, even for adults who find it difficult to exercise regularly. suggests that we can obtain (8000) is only a few days of the week.
This cohort study consisted of 3,101 consenting adult participants from the 2005-2006 National Health and Nutrition Examination (NHANES) survey, and was a representative sample of the US population. All participants aged 20 years and older were divided into three groups according to the number of days they reported walking more than 8000 steps per week, 0 days, 1-2 days, and 3-7 days, and mortality was followed until 2019. . To collect step count data, participants wore an accelerometer, a monitor that determines when a person is performing physical activity.
According to Dr. Ritts, the findings are significant.
“Walking 8,000 steps or more at least one to three times a week reduces the chance of dying by 14 percent,” she says.
Therefore, even adults who find it difficult to exercise regularly can reap significant health benefits from one of the simplest forms of exercise, walking.
“What we were trying to figure out was the bottom line where a person can exercise and benefit from it, especially for older people who can’t walk 8,000 steps a day,” said Dr. Ritts. “We were also thinking about older employees who don’t have enough time to exercise regularly.”
Ritz suggested that if busy people were able to get out and walk on weekends and holidays, that exercise could go a long way toward improving heart health.
Of the entire group, 632 participants did not walk 8000 steps on any day of the week (day 0), 532 participants walked 8000 steps on days 1-2 of the week, 1937 participants I walked 8000 steps 3-7 days a week. Percentages were adjusted according to the number of participants in each group.
Over the course of 10 years of follow-up, 138 (5.3%) of participants died from cardiovascular disease and 439 (14.2%) from all causes. The researchers found that participants who walked 1-2 days a week and those who walked 3-7 days a week had higher all-cause mortality and cardiovascular mortality compared with a “day 0” group who did not walk 8,000 steps. found to be low risk. anytime while studying. People in the “3-7” group had only a slightly lower risk of death than those in the “1-2” group, even though there were three times as many people in that category.
Factors affecting results
Dr Ritz explained that there were dynamics within the study that could affect some of the validity of the study.
For example, “If you had a baseline measure of physical activity and followed people to death, there might be some people who were physically unwell and were already taking fewer steps,” says Dr. Ritts. Said.
Other factors played a role, such as older age, obesity, whether participants smoked, and whether they were using certain statins for illnesses diagnosed before the study began.
In addition, the study found that those who walked more than 8,000 steps a day were young, predominantly male, Hispanic, insured, married, never smoked, and had comorbidities (such as hypertension, cancer, and cardiovascular disease). indicated to have little or no
Dr Ritz said that while the data have some limitations, the study also has some advantages in providing a clearer picture of physical activity and its effects on cardiovascular disease than previous studies.
One is that the participants are relatively diverse when it comes to racing. In addition, the participants were almost evenly gendered, with 49% of the participants being male (1,518) and 51% female (1,583).
Another advantage is that the technology used allows researchers to read more accurately when participants are active and when they are resting.
“Other studies have shown that physical activity protects against the risk of cardiovascular disease, but what’s new and different in this study is the accelerometer, a device that tracks rest and recovery. That’s it,” said Dr. Ritts.
“This study relied on a diverse and representative group of people from the United States who were invited, not because of illness, and who chose to conduct this study.”
