Bats Test Positive for Rabies in Montezuma County – Durango Herald





Montezuma County Public Health Urges Residents to Take Precautions Wild animals can be carriers of the deadly rabies virus. (Courtesy of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) A bat tested positive for rabies in Montezuma County last week, according to an emailed news release from the Montezuma County Public Health Department. journal County spokeswoman Vicky Shaffer said. Rabies is common in wild animals such as foxes, skunks, raccoons and bats. Contact with these animals can increase the risk of exposure to rabies, even in indoor pets. Check your pet’s rabies vaccination status to reduce the risk of rabies exposure. The news release urges people to stay away from wildlife and take other precautions to keep pets safe. Rabies is spread through the bite of a rabid animal and “once symptoms appear, it is almost always fatal,” the news release said. If you are bitten or scratched by an unfamiliar animal, call your healthcare provider immediately. journal We contacted the Department of Health and spoke with Julie Jacobson. She told reporters the bats were spotted in the daytime and were exhibiting unusual behavior. “Nocturnal animals like bats and skunks shouldn’t be seen during the day,” says Jacobson. If such nocturnal animals are found during the day and exhibit unusual behavior, they should be reported to the health department. Mr. Jacobson was reluctant to disclose where the bats were found in the county. The health department shared these tips for avoiding rabies: Do not feed or touch stray or wild animals. Also, do not leave pet food outdoors. If you see sick animals, please contact animal control.

Vaccinate your pet and continue boosters.

Keep your pet on a leash during walks and hikes.

Contact your veterinarian if your animal has contact with wildlife.

Keep your pet in the house at night and within sight when outside during the day.

A house that keeps bats out. Information on managing bats is available here.

If bats are found in homes while people are sleeping, trap them and get tested for rabies. If testing is not possible, post-exposure treatment is recommended. Contact the health department for bat capture, testing, and subsequent treatment. To contact the Montezuma County Public Health Department, call (970) 565-3056.

