Climate change is helping this deadly new virus spread across Europe

Rising temperatures are turning Europe into a fertile habitat for ticks that carry CCHF, a deadly virus that can lead to death in the worst cases.

Spread by ticks and usually found in the Balkans, Africa, Asia and the Middle East, this deadly disease could soon spread across Europe. climate change Scientists say insects are encouraged to move up the continent.

Experts have warned of a potential outbreak of Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever (CCHF). world health organization (WHO) lists it as one of nine “priority diseases”.

The list includes diseases that the organization considers to be the greatest threats to public health.

The scientists’ warnings don’t refer to a hypothetical future, but to what is already happening in Europe, where Spain already reported a case of the deadly disease last year.

In fact, the country saw its first confirmed cases of CCHF in 2011 and 2016. In 2016, a man diagnosed with CCHF died after being bitten by a tick. in Spain.

In an interview with Modern Diplomacy in April, virus-carrying ticks “are migrating across Europe as a result of climate change with long, dry summers,” virologist Ali Milajmi of Sweden’s Karolinska Institutet said. Stated.

CCHF was recently detected in Iraq and Namibia, and Pakistan reported two deaths from the disease. Iraq suffered a surge in CCHF cases last year, A total of 212 cases were recorded between January 1 and May 22.%20are%20laboratory%20Confirmed. ) has already caused an estimated 100 cases and 13 deaths this year.

What is CCHF?

CCHF was first detected in Crimea in 1944, hence its name.

It is caused by Nairovirus, a tick-borne virus belonging to the Bunyaviridae family. The virus causes severe viral hemorrhagic fever outbreaks with symptoms such as high fever, headache, back and joint pain, abdominal pain and vomiting, with a case fatality rate of 10-40 percent.

In severe cases, jaundice, mood swings and sensory changes are also included in the list of symptoms caused by the virus, according to the WHO.

Some animals, such as cows, sheep, and goats, are susceptible to viruses. Humans can become infected with the virus by being bitten by a tick carrying the virus or by coming into contact with the blood or tissues of an infected animal during or shortly after slaughter.

For this reason, the majority of human CCHF cases involve slaughterhouse workers and veterinarians.

After being bitten by an infected tick, the incubation period of the virus in humans typically lasts 3-9 days. People can pass the virus on to each other through contact with the blood, secretions, or other bodily fluids of an infected person.

People who recover recover about 9 or 10 days after becoming ill. People who die from this disease die, on average, within 2 weeks of onset.

How should we protect ourselves?

The good news is that even if you do get CCHF, there is a treatment that has proven effective in curing the disease: the antiviral drug ribavirin.

The bad news is that although an inactivated vaccine has been developed and is being used on a small scale in Eastern Europe, there is currently “no safe and effective vaccine for broad human use,” the WHO said.

However, there are many things you can do to reduce your risk of infection and avoid tick bites.

If you are in a tick-prone area, such as a rural area or grassy park, wear long sleeves and long pants, and usually light-colored clothing, to help spot ticks.

There are sprays for killing ticks, as well as repellents and tools for safely removing ticks. Be careful though. Brushing them off risks leaving body parts under the skin.

Persons who work with cattle or other animals affected by CCHF are encouraged to wear protective gloves and clothing when working with them.