Cyclospora cases: Gastrointestinal illness on the rise in Harris and Fort Bend counties, health officials say

Fort Bend County, Texas (KTRK) — Health officials are warning the public to take extra precautions this summer after reports of increased cases of Cyclospora in Harris and Fort Bend counties.

Health officials said they were investigating the case and wanted to remind people that some gastrointestinal illnesses can spread quickly, especially in the summer.

Cyclospora is a non-life-threatening gastrointestinal disease caused by intestinal parasites, according to the Harris County Public Health Department.

Officials say it can be contracted by consuming contaminated food or water. Cases in Texas have been associated with consumption of fresh foods such as fresh coriander, prepackaged salad mixes, raspberries, basil, snow peas and mesclun lettuce, according to Harris Health.

Health officials say the increase in infections statewide tends to be seasonal, from April to August.

Symptoms tend to appear within 2 to 14 days, and most people report recovery without serious health consequences.

But officials warn that people with weakened immune systems, infants and the elderly are more susceptible and may require hospitalization for treatment.

Public health officials said they emphasized that the disease is not transmitted through direct person-to-person contact.

Here are some tips for prevention:

Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water for at least 20 seconds before and after preparing food.

Wash all fruits and vegetables before eating, cutting, or cooking.

Wash all cutting boards, utensils and surfaces to avoid cross-contamination.

