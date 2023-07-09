HCV Cure and Clear Rates Still Low Despite New Treatments

a new report Despite the availability of direct-acting antiviral drugs (DAAs), only about one-third of people are infected with the hepatitis C virus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). It’s just infection (HCV) has achieved viral clearance.1

The study authors say the report shows that much remains to be done to increase access to DAAs and improve diagnostic and prevention efforts.Data published at CDC Weekly reports of morbidity and mortality.

It has been almost a decade since the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the first DAA for the treatment of HCV. DAAs are recommended for nearly all HCV patients, and 95% of patients who complete a course of treatment achieve viral clearance, said Carolyn Wester, M.D., corresponding author and director of the CDC’s Viral Hepatitis Division. MPH pointed out.

As a result, when the Department of Health and Human Services released its latest report, Viral Hepatitis National Strategic Plan By 2021, officials have set a goal to eliminate viral hepatitis as a public health threat in the United States. More specifically, this has led to the goal of eliminating the virus from at least 80% of people diagnosed with HCV by 2030.

In a new report, Wester and colleagues provided an update on progress toward that goal. Using de-identified data from a large National Institute of Commerce, the researchers found that from January 1, 2013 to December 31, 2021, all the people he had had HCV Build a database of people. These patients were then followed to develop a simplified national his HCV clearance cascade to ascertain status. How well the patient survived the recommended course of treatment.

A total of 1.7 million people were identified as infected with HCV from 2013 to 2021, according to the database. By December 31, 2022, 88% of those patients had been tested for the virus. Of those tested, 69% were classified as primary infections. Only 34% of initially infected patients were classified as cured or cured with self-healing treatments. According to the authors, 7% of those who achieved viral clearance were classified as persistent or reinfected.

and press release“After nearly a decade of breakthrough therapy, this data is concerning because only one in three people diagnosed with hepatitis C has been cured,” Wester said. is,” he said.2

The researchers found that people in the age range of 20-29 years had the lowest cure or clear rate (24%), and patients over 60 had the highest cure rate (42%). Regarding payer type, Medicare patients had the highest cure or clear rate (45%). The lowest rate, 23%, was recorded for those whose payer type was listed as ‘Other’ (meaning they did not list commercial or government insurers).

Wester said various obstacles stand in the way of achieving the government’s HCV eradication strategy.

“I think there are multiple factors that contribute to the low cure rate for hepatitis C patients, certainly the high cost of treatment and the associated insurance limitations,” she said. “We also need to ensure that testing and treatment are available in all settings where people with hepatitis C are treated.”

Wester said the Biden administration is proposing a national plan to enhance access to rapid diagnosis, testing and treatment.

HCV can be transmitted through unsafe injecting practices and is commonly associated with injecting drug use, but various other means can put people at risk for HCV, Wester said. Did. For example, the virus can be transmitted through sexual intercourse, and pregnant mothers can pass the virus on to their children.

“Hepatitis C is a silent killer,” she said. “Most people don’t realize they have hepatitis C until late in the disease. It’s imperative that every American be tested at least once in their lifetime.”

