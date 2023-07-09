Health
HCV Cure and Clear Rates Still Low Despite New Treatments
a new report Despite the availability of direct-acting antiviral drugs (DAAs), only about one-third of people are infected with the hepatitis C virus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). It’s just infection (HCV) has achieved viral clearance.1
The study authors say the report shows that much remains to be done to increase access to DAAs and improve diagnostic and prevention efforts.Data published at CDC Weekly reports of morbidity and mortality.
It has been almost a decade since the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the first DAA for the treatment of HCV. DAAs are recommended for nearly all HCV patients, and 95% of patients who complete a course of treatment achieve viral clearance, said Carolyn Wester, M.D., corresponding author and director of the CDC’s Viral Hepatitis Division. MPH pointed out.
As a result, when the Department of Health and Human Services released its latest report, Viral Hepatitis National Strategic Plan By 2021, officials have set a goal to eliminate viral hepatitis as a public health threat in the United States. More specifically, this has led to the goal of eliminating the virus from at least 80% of people diagnosed with HCV by 2030.
In a new report, Wester and colleagues provided an update on progress toward that goal. Using de-identified data from a large National Institute of Commerce, the researchers found that from January 1, 2013 to December 31, 2021, all the people he had had HCV Build a database of people. These patients were then followed to develop a simplified national his HCV clearance cascade to ascertain status. How well the patient survived the recommended course of treatment.
A total of 1.7 million people were identified as infected with HCV from 2013 to 2021, according to the database. By December 31, 2022, 88% of those patients had been tested for the virus. Of those tested, 69% were classified as primary infections. Only 34% of initially infected patients were classified as cured or cured with self-healing treatments. According to the authors, 7% of those who achieved viral clearance were classified as persistent or reinfected.
and press release“After nearly a decade of breakthrough therapy, this data is concerning because only one in three people diagnosed with hepatitis C has been cured,” Wester said. is,” he said.2
The researchers found that people in the age range of 20-29 years had the lowest cure or clear rate (24%), and patients over 60 had the highest cure rate (42%). Regarding payer type, Medicare patients had the highest cure or clear rate (45%). The lowest rate, 23%, was recorded for those whose payer type was listed as ‘Other’ (meaning they did not list commercial or government insurers).
Wester said various obstacles stand in the way of achieving the government’s HCV eradication strategy.
“I think there are multiple factors that contribute to the low cure rate for hepatitis C patients, certainly the high cost of treatment and the associated insurance limitations,” she said. “We also need to ensure that testing and treatment are available in all settings where people with hepatitis C are treated.”
Wester said the Biden administration is proposing a national plan to enhance access to rapid diagnosis, testing and treatment.
HCV can be transmitted through unsafe injecting practices and is commonly associated with injecting drug use, but various other means can put people at risk for HCV, Wester said. Did. For example, the virus can be transmitted through sexual intercourse, and pregnant mothers can pass the virus on to their children.
“Hepatitis C is a silent killer,” she said. “Most people don’t realize they have hepatitis C until late in the disease. It’s imperative that every American be tested at least once in their lifetime.”
References
1. Wester C, Osinubi A, Kaufman HW, et al. Hepatitis C Virus Clearance Cascade – United States, 2013-2022. MMWR Morb Mortal Wkly Rep. 2023;72(26):716-720. doi: 10.15585/mmwr.mm7226a3
2. A breakthrough treatment for hepatitis C has not yet reached the majority of Americans who need it. news release. CDC. June 29, 2023. Accessed 7 July 2023. https://www.cdc.gov/media/releases/2023/p0629-hepatitis-c.html
|
Sources
2/ https://www.ajmc.com/view/hcv-cure-and-clearance-rates-remain-low-despite-new-therapies
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Take part in a car show in the suburbs from July 9 to 13
- HCV Cure and Clear Rates Still Low Despite New Treatments
- Toshakhana reference ‘maintainable’, trial to start next week – Pakistan
- Russia has the resources China needs to fight Western sanctions and weapons
- Quantum Supremacy? Google Claims 70-qubit Quantum Supercomputer
- Mackay and Holt compete in the finals of the USATF 1500
- With a loud cry in succession, Norwegian wool is riding the trend of quiet luxury
- ASEAN Regional Forum, Modi in France, Thai parliament votes for PM
- Thyssenkrupp successfully launches its hydrogen business on the stock exchange
- PK Denis Bouanga helps LAFC win the tie with the Earthquakes
- The radicalized MAGA base will be a danger to America after Trump leaves the scene
- Unraveling the Belt and Road Puzzle in Indonesia